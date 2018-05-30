Armstrong Tire Offers a Wide Selection of Tires for Truck Drivers and Fleet Managers

Armstrong Tire’s tires are the leading choice for commercial fleets. They feature superior durability, handling, and endurance for maximum outdoor performance.

[MIAMI, 05/30/2018] — Armstrong Tire sells premium and superior-quality tires for commercial vehicles. The company, whose reputation was built on decades of experience and proven performance, offers tires that give truck drivers and fleet operators the value and durability they need on the road.

Durable, High-Performance Commercial Tires

Armstrong Tire provides a wide range of high-performance tires for heavy-duty vehicles and commercial fleets. When customers engage in highway, urban, regional, or off-road operations, the company’s products guarantee excellence in handling, mileage, and durability. The tires are built on proven performance and provide drivers with the performance and reliability they need.

Next-Generation Armstrong Tires

Every product features newly re-engineered designs for maximum performance on the road. More than providing heavy-duty tires, the company offers a premium and value-driven experience. The company’s tires feature superior performance and endurance, as well as efficient fuel consumption. They help lower fleet operating costs overall.

Industry-Leading Tuff 360 Warranty

The company offers tires with a TUFF 360 warranty. It applies to all customers purchasing the products and provides the following benefits:

Workmanship and materials warranty — All tires have warranties against defects in material and workmanship. The company replaces tires 100% free of charge for the initial warranty period.

Mileage warranty — Customers can expect a replacement for tires that reach the end of their usable tread life before the start of the mileage warranty.

24/7 roadside assistance — Vehicle owners are entitled to a reimbursement for every Armstrong tire when they want help changing their flat tire from their provider of choice.

Road hazard replacement program — Customers will enjoy protection from non-repairable damage like punctures, cuts, and bruises.

30-day money back guarantee — Those who purchase an Armstrong tire have the benefit of a 30-day trial period for the products they purchase. Customers can then decide if they want to keep their tire or exchange them for a different set.

About Armstrong Tire

Armstrong Tire is a tire manufacturing company with more than a century of experience in the industry. Apart from selling tires to commercial cars and trucks, the company also offers dealership opportunities to those who want to sell their tires.

To learn more, visit https://www.armstrongtire.com.