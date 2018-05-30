Immunotherapy Drugs Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2017-2023

Immunotherapy Drugs Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Immunotherapy Drugs Market by product (monoclonal antibodies, checkpoint inhibitors, vaccines, inferon’s and others), by disease condition (cancer, infectious disease, autoimmune disease, and others) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Immunotherapy Drugs Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market are Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck & Co., Inc, Novartis International AG, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Amgen Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Galena Biopharma, Inovio Pharmaceuticals. According to the report the Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market is projected to grow at a CAGR between 13.5 % to 14.0% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023.

Efficient Research & Development for Developing New Drugs and the Acceptance of Biosimilar Immunotherapy Drugs are expected to drive the Growth of the European Immunotherapy Drugs Market during the Forecast Period

Immunotherapy is a biological therapy, which harnesses the ability of the immune system of a human body for combating a disease or an infection. Immunotherapy techniques either involve stimulation of immune system to work smarter against the attack of cancer cells or induction of artificial immune system proteins or some other immune system components to improve the immunity. Immunotherapy is an alternative treatment for multiple type of cancers such as brain, bladder, breast, cervical, colorectal, gastric, kidney, lymphoma, leukemia, lung, ovarian, prostrate and melanoma. In the case of cancer, immunotherapy helps in slowing or stopping the cancer cells growth, stops spreading of cancer to other regions of the body and stimulates the immune system to destroy the cancer cells effectively. Adoptive T-cell transfer, adjuvant immunotherapy, checkpoint inhibitors, cytokines, monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic cancer vaccines and oncolytic virus immunotherapy are some of the types of immunotherapy. Immunotherapy is also termed as living drug, as the t-cells from the patients are re-engineered for creating special antigen receptors. Moreover, immunotherapy is also useful treatment for autoimmune disease, combined immunodeficiency, inflammatory diseases and some other biological infectious diseases.

The global immunotherapy market is driven by Increasing number of patients with lifestyle related illnesses and preference for targeted therapies, which cause minimal side effects. Immunotherapy is gaining importance as an alternative frontline treatment for cancer patients, who are averse to the serious side effects related to the chemotherapy. Increasing number of cancer patients, minimal side effects and increasing awareness among patients are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the global immunotherapy drugs market during the forecast period.

The Emerging Markets are expected to Provide Opportunities for Major Players in the Global Immunotherapy Market to Expand

The combination of an immunity checkpoint inhibitor with common cold virus has led to a better immune response among some advanced melanoma patients. The undergoing research programs related to immunotherapy are expected to yield new drugs and effective treatments for multiple sclerosis, mesothelioma, paralysis and other diseases during the forecast period. High cost involved in the manufacturing of immunotherapy drugs is a major challenge for the major players in the market. The high cost of the immunotherapy treatment and high depreciation related to the product cycle are the major restraints for the growth of the global immunotherapy market. Emerging markets are expected to provide opportunities for major players in the global immunotherapy market to expand, due to the increasing demand for alternatives for conventional cancer treatments that are very costly.

The report segments the global immunotherapy market by product, disease condition and region. On the basis of product, the market is segmented as monoclonal antibodies, checkpoint inhibitors, vaccines, inferon’s and others. Based on disease condition, the market is segmented as cancer, infectious disease, autoimmune disease, and others. Cancer segment has the highest share in the global immunotherapy drugs market as a majority of the drugs available are for various cancer treatments. Increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies, due to its effectiveness in dealing with specific cells or areas with disease is expected to drive the demand for immunotherapy drugs. Moreover, effectiveness of monoclonal antibodies in other therapies is expected to enhance the growth of the global immunotherapy market significantly. The increasing acceptance of low-cost biosimilars of popular biological immunotherapy drugs is also expected to drive the growth of the global immunotherapy drugs market. Furthermore, increasing number of patients with autoimmune diseases is expected to drive demand for immunotherapy drugs during the forecast period.

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North-American region is the largest immunotherapy market in the world. Increasing number of patients with autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases and cancer drive the demand for the immunotherapy drugs, as reimbursement plans and insurance make various therapies affordable for them and it drives the growth of the North-American immunotherapy market. The growing number of autoimmune disease and cancer patients drives the growth of the European immunotherapy market. Efficient research & development for developing new drugs and the acceptance of biosimilar immunotherapy drugs are expected to drive the growth of the European immunotherapy drugs market during the forecast period. The presence of large population, increasing number of people with lifestyle related illnesses and the increasing demand for treatments with minimal side effects in countries such as China, India, Indonesia and other countries are expected to propel Asia-Pacific region as the fastest growing immunotherapy drugs market. The research and development related to infectious diseases like HIV is expected to provide positive outlook for African immunotherapy market during the forecast period. Moreover, the need for alternative treatment for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory and other diseases in developing countries in Africa is expected to provide growth opportunities for the market players. Presence of good healthcare facilities in Middle East is expected to provide opportunities for the growth of demand for immunotherapy drugs, if there is a significant reduction in the prices during the forecast period.

