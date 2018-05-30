Quenda Hammond Park Offers House and Land Packages Ideal for Growing Families

Located in one of Perth’s growing southern corridors, Quenda Hammond Park offers house and land packages. Quenda is set to be a tight-knit community, a great place to meet new friends and raise a family.

[HAMMOND PARK, 30/5/2018] – Situated in one of Perth’s growing southern corridors, Quenda Hammond Park is designed to be a tight-knit community where residents can meet new friends and raise a family. It offers house and land packages for sale.

Big Blocks for Growing Families

Quenda Hammond Park offers big blocks, with lot areas ranging from 300 to 530 square metres. These generous spaces allow potential homeowners to enjoy spacious patios and backyard pools, add a game room and home theatre or create extra rooms for their growing children. Offering lots that are larger than the average house and land size in the area, Quenda properties present endless possibilities.

Kid-Friendly Community

Quenda homes will be close to parklands, playgrounds and schools. With numerous primary and secondary schools nearby plus proposed kindergarten and childcare facilities within the estate, the community will be an ideal area to hone smart and active kids.

Amenities That Bring Families Close Together

Quenda Hammond Park is planned to offer residents with a tranquil lifestyle complete with beautiful streetscapes and local amenities. There will be sprawling playgrounds and parks that can bring families in the community closer together.

Location That Isn’t Too Far from the City Action

With its location in Hammond Park, Quenda Hammond Park offers families a breather from the hustle and bustle of the city living. But, the area won’t fall short of shopping, dining and entertainment options for all family members.

A Range of House Designs

Right now, numerous Quenda house and land packages are available for sale. Each package comes with a unique floor plan design and specific home features, such as a master bedroom with en suite, garage with sectional door and alfresco area. Quenda Hammond Park, after all, partners with some of Perth’s most trusted home builders to provide a wide selection of house and land designs.

With all these unique offerings, Quenda Hammond Park is bound to be the community of choice for many growing families in Perth.

About Quenda Hammond Park

Located in one of the growing southern corridors of Perth, Quenda Hammond Park offers families a sound investment through big blocks, family-friendly amenities and house and land packages available in various designs. This master-planned estate is set to become a tight-knit community ideal for growing families.

For the full list of house and land packages available at Quenda Hammond Park, visit https://quendaliving.com.au.