Global Carotenoids Market Research Report- Forecast to 2024

The Global carotenoids market was valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2015 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2017 to 2022. Carotenoids are any class of fat soluble pigments containing carotene which give mainly orange, yellow, or red color to the plants or animals. Carotenoids can be produced naturally by plants but need to be externally supplied to the human beings. Along with the coloration property, carotenoids are highly nutritious and are used to prevent various diseases like diabetes, obesity, and cancer. Growing occurrences of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure is increasing the health consciousness of the consumers resulting into increased demand for healthy food and supplements. Along with this, there is an increasing importance to the appearance of the food which decides the commercial value of fruits, vegetables as well as meat and meat products. These factors are driving the market for carotenoids in the world.

The Global carotenoids market report is segmented on the basis of its types, source, application and region which comprises of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and rest of the world. The most important types of carotenoids are astaxanthin, beta carotene, lutein, canthaxanthin, lycopene, and zeaxanthin. These carotenoids are available in natural as well as synthetic sources.

Scope & Analysis of the Report Based on Geography:

The global market is studied for key regions such as, North America which includes U.S., Canada and Mexico, Europe which includes Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific which includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia pacific and Rest of the world which includes Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

Global Carotenoids Market Is Led By Leading Manufacturers:

• BASF SE

• Royal DSM N.V.

• Chr. Hansen A/S

• FMC Corporation

• Kemin Industries Inc.

• Allied Biotech Corporation

• Cynotech Corporation

• D.D. Williamson & Co. Inc.

• ZMC DIVIS Laboratories

• Carotech and LycoRed

