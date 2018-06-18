Notion Press publishes Amit Bagaria’s insightful 1914 NaMo or MoNa

Bangalore, 18thJune 2018: Amit Bagaria, a successful serial entrepreneur has published 1914 NaMo or MoNa– a concise history of Indian electoral politics – with Notion Press, India’s fastest growing self-publishing company.

In the last five years, people have witnessed many unexpected incidents in India’s political scenario which have changed their ideologies and decisions. In this well-researched book, Amit Bagaria has given his informed opinions and detailed insight into India’s past, present and future political journeys with relevant data and analyses. He has analysed the policies, decisions, and outcomes of the previous prime ministers and the incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi elaborately.

The author has discussed the factors which will play a crucial role in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the factors which will differentiate the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the prominent role of social media in politics, the alliance of regional political parties,state wise political scenario and its impact and many more crucial topics.

Speaking about the same, Amit Bagaria, the author of the book said, ‘’The 2014 general elections were a combination of two factors – a very strong negative wave against the then government (popularly known as anti-incumbency), combined with a fairly strong wave in support of a rising regional leader, who was new to the national scene, and a bit of an enigma. This made it easy for the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to sweep the polls with a clear majority, the first time in thirty long years.This time it will not be easy for the BJP, or for Modi himself, and this book attempts to look deep into the reasons thereof. About 890 million Indians will be eligible to vote in the next general elections, and a monstrous 175 million out of them (19.7% of the electorate) are those who were NOT eligible to vote in 2009, so they are between 18 and 26 years of age. This book is primarily for them, as they will not know details of most of the topics or subjects I have covered in this book.’’

This book is a must-read as it provides significant information on Indian politics and the socio-cultural ideologies that shape it. Get yourself prepared before the upcoming election by grabbing a copy of the book from the Notion Press bookstore, Amazon, Flipkart and other e-commerce stores.

About the Author:

Amit Bagaria is a serial entrepreneur from Bangalore. An out-of-the-box thinker thought leader and marketing whiz, he excels at challenging the fixated mind-sets of the majority in India.