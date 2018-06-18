Prevention and adherence to medication is key to eradicating lymphatic filariasis in India

New Delhi, 18th June 2018: An Accelerated Plan for Elimination of Lymphatic Filariasis (APELF) is being launched by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. LF is a mosquito-borne parasitic disease and has been endemic in India since long. Of the 256 endemic districts in the country where it is endemic, 99 have successfully tackled filariasis. Despite this, 8.7 million cases of the disease were reported in India till 2016, with 29.4 million recorded as suffering from associated disability.

LF is a parasitic disease caused by microscopic, thread-like worms. The adult worms only live in the human lymph system. The lymph system maintains the body’s fluid balance and fights infections. India needs to work on a fast-forward mode to meet the global LF elimination target of 2020.

Speaking about this, Padma Shri Awardee, Dr KK Aggarwal, President, HCFI, said, “Filariasis, also called hathipaon in colloquial terms, can cause limbs, usually the leg, knee downwards, to swell enormously, or hydrocele (swelling of the scrotum), causing disfigurement and disability. About 99.4% of the cases in India are due to the species Wuchereria bancrofti. The worms produce about 50,000 microfilariae (minute larvae) that enter a person’s blood stream — and get passed on when a mosquito bites an infected person. People with microfilariae in their blood can appear healthy but are infectious. The larvae that develop into adult worms can live for about 5 to 8 years and more in humans. Although there may be no visible symptoms for years, these can damage the lymphatic system.”

The health ministry has been carrying out mass drug administration campaigns since 2004 as part of the Hathipaon Mukt Bharat (Filaria Free India) programme for preventive medication. Under this, about 65% of the population in endemic districts is administered with two drugs: tablets of diethylcarbamazine citrate (DEC) and albendazole once a year for five years.

Adding further, Dr Aggarwal, who is also the Group Editor of IJCP, said, “There are several challenges due to which India has not been able to inch closer to the target of eliminating LF as mandated internationally.

There is a need for greater coordination amongst all the stakeholders, incorporating necessary realignments and considering recent advances in technology to achieve this target.”

Mass treatment

Mass drug administration reduces the bloodborne reservoir of microfilariae to a level below that required for sustained transmission by local mosquito vectors.

The period of microfilaremia has been estimated to be four to six years, corresponding with the reproductive lifespan of the adult parasite. W. bancrofti has been designated as a target for elimination since there are no animal hosts.

Mass drug administration using DEC, ivermectin, and albendazole is the n ew strategy.

Suppression of transmission to <1 percent (the predicted threshold for elimination) is the aim in all districts.

Some prevention tips from HCFI.

• Preventing mosquito bite is the best form of defense.

• Refrain from going outdoors at dusk or dawn when the carriers are highly active

• Sleep inside an insecticide-treated mosquito net

• Cover yourself with long sleeved shirts and trousers

• Refrain from sporting strong perfume or cologne which can draw the attention of mosquitoes