Robert Miller Congratulates Future Team on Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Panasonic Brazil

Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently signed a new exclusive Distribution Agreement with Panasonic Brazil.

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the Future Electronics team on the successful completion of the deal. The exclusive Distribution Agreement means Future Electronics will sell all Panasonic products in Brazil and will be the sole broad line distributor authorized in the Brazilian market.

“Our team in Brazil is highly qualified, deeply technical and very motivated to win with Panasonic,” said Lucy Diodati, Supplier Development Manager at Future Electronics. “We have a longstanding successful partnership with Panasonic Americas, and we are now proud to have access to the Brazilian market.”

2018 is a very significant year for Panasonic as it is celebrating 100 years since its founding in 1918.

Robert Miller founded Future Electronics, which ranks third in component sales worldwide and is the only component distributor with a globally integrated worldwide IT infrastructure.

For more information and to order the full range of Panasonic products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as providing differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®.

