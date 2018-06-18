World Congress on Epilepsy and Brain Disorders (Epilepsy Congress 2018) is planned to be held in Cape Town, South Africa amid November 22-23, 2018. Epilepsy Congress 2018 will set a stage for educators, Epileptologist, Brain Surgeons, Neuro specialists and researchers to given an inclusive talk about approach towards Epilepsy and Treatment explore with the help of Organizing Committee Members. Along these lines, Epilepsy Congress 2018 respects the Psychiatrist, Medical Professionals, Neurologist, doctors, and understudy delegates from Epilepsy and Treatment areas to be a piece of this occasion. We sincerely welcome prominent Professors, Lecturers, Educators, Researchers, Therapeutic understudies and Business experts to talk about Epilepsy, Chronic Diseases, Brain Surgery, Anti-Epileptic Medicine, Neurological Disorder, under a sequestered stage for an extraordinary time frame for sharing their insight among this social occasion at the ” World Congress on Epilepsy and Brain Disorders”.