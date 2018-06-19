Automotive Metal Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2017-2023

Automotive Metal Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Automotive Metal Market by product (aluminum, magnesium, steel), application (powertrain, suspension, body structure); end-use (light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles and passenger cars) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Automotive Metal Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Automotive Metal Market are ArcelorMittal, Voestalpine Group., ThyssenKrupp AG, Essar Steel, Novelis, United States Steel Corporation, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, and Hyundai Steel Co., Ltd. According to report the global automotive metal market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Affordability and superior properties of new steel grade is boosting the automotive metal market

An industrial process into thin, flat pieces forms automotive metal. Sheet metal is one of the fundamental forms used in metalworking. Increasing demand for vehicles has led to the increase in production thus propelling the growth of the automotive metal market. Additionally, government efforts to enhance the manufacturing capabilities are anticipated to fuel the growth of the automotive metal market. Furthermore, rising focus of consumers towards car racing and sports cars is likely to have a positive impact on the market growth.AHSS is one of the fastest growing steel grades in the automotive sector. Regulatory policies have led to the increased focus on the productivity of lightweight and fuel-efficient cars are providing several growth opportunities for the key players in the automotive metal market.Some of the players prefer third party for the supply of their products in various economies. Vehicle manufacturers including Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford motors, and Nissan motors use these products.

Among the geographies, North America is one of the key markets for automotive metals worldwide followed by Asia pacific. Consumerpreference, governmentpolicies,and competition are the kry factors leading the growth of automotive industry in Asia Pacific region. High urban population and increasing GDP growth rate are likely to have a positive impact in the U.S.

Segments Covered

The report on global automotive metal market covers segments such as product, application and end-use. The product segments include aluminum, magnesium, steel and others. On the basis of application the global automotive metal market is categorized into power train, suspension, body structure and others. Furthermore, on the basis of end-use the automotive metal market is segmented as light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles and passenger cars.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Major Key Players

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive metal market such as, POSCO, Tata Steels Limited, Arcelormittal, Voestalpine Group., Thyssenkrupp AG, Essar Steel, Novelis, United States Steel Corporation, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, and Hyundai Steel Co., Ltd.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global automotive metal market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of automotive metal market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the automotive metal market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the automotive metal market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.