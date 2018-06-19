Business China: A Firm That Can Help You With The China Company Formation

For Immediate Release:

June, 2018: China is a huge market and it is expanding many business people’s choice. When it comes to company formation, you may want to handle the entire situation on your own. This means that you will go down there and try to get the registering process to move along. If you choose to start up a China WFOE (Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprise) then it is an entity that will allow you to save a lot of money.

China WFOE refers to the company set up in China with shares entirely owned by foreign investors. When it comes to the China company formation, you have to find the help of right partner for it. There are many consulting and accounting firms providing a range of services that will help you to get on with your activity.

Business China is a licensed leading firm specialized in China Company Registry for customers ranging in sizes in every sector with more than 10 years’ experience. They provide professional and hassle free China WFOE formation and registration services in China main cities Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Foshan, Shanghai and more. They helps to set up a WFOE in China with highly competitive rates and no hidden cost in less than 30 working days.

They are equipped with experienced English speaking professional consulting specialists and accountants team who focuses on the creative ways for easy China company registration for their clients. Business China provides an all-around business registration and maintenance services to ease their customers’ business expansion in China and Hong Kong.

About the Company:

Business China is a licensed leading firm specializes in China Company Registry for customers ranging in sizes in every sector with more than 10 years’ of experience. For more information visit https://www.set-up-company.com/company-incorporation/china-wfoe/

Contact Details:

Author Name: COCO Zhang

Company Name: BC Partners Consulting Limited Company

Phone No.: 0086-13288699936

Email Id.: proposal@set-up-company.com

Address: Shenzhen CBD:1713 Shenzhen KerryCenter, No. 2008 Renmin South Road, Luohu, Shenzhen

###