Digital Marketers India Announced to Offer Social Media Marketing Service for Tourism Industry

Digital Marketers India is a popular SMM agency based in India. Recently, the spokesperson of the company announced to offer the best social media marketing services for travel and tourism industry. The company has a specialized plan and SMM strategy to bring amazing results for the clients belong to travel and tourism industry.

“The digital marketing services work at its best for travel and tourism industry because people have started using online options to find the best tour package. Also the market is growing as people have started going for local and international tours to spend quality time with family and explore the world. Thus, investing some money in digital marketing to capture the attention and leads will be a wise decision for any tour agent or agency.”, shared Ash Vyas, Director of this social media marketing company.

She further added, “The travel agencies or companies may not want to invest in full service digital marketing and for them we have launched the SMM service. The reason is social media marketing is the best digital marketing approach to capture the attention of the target audience and generate leads for tourism and travel industry. However, to generate leads the SMM campaigns have to be designed strategically and it is much more than just posting some images online.”

According to the shared details, the company will offer the best SMM services to its clients in their budget. This SMM company will devise a custom plan for selected social media platform based on the predefined audience and budget of its client. The offered SMM service will charge recurring monthly fee and include the following services:

• Social calendar designing

• Social post text creation

• Influential content curation

• Graphics design

• Regular posting

• Responding to comments and inbox messages

• Setting and running paid ad campaigns on social media

• Monitoring and fine tuning the paid ad campaigns

• Reputation management

• And more

“The offered social media marketing services are monthly fixed cost services. However, if a tour agency faces excessive load of users on the social platforms or need a dedicated resource, then we can also provide it with our hire SMM expert model. This social media marketing specialist will take care of all tasks related to the social media marketing and management on various platforms.”, shared Ash Vyas, Director, Digital Marketers India.

The company will offer social media marketing services for following

platforms:

• Facebook

• Instagram

• Pinterest

• Twitter

• Google+

• LinkedIn

The client can select one or more social networking platform to run the social media marketing campaigns. The SMM services of the company include both types of campaigns:

1. Organic

2. Paid

“The audience reach and remarketing campaigns works remarkably for the travel and tourism industry. However, it has to be executed strategically. We have that expertise and we help our clients to reach more users, and increase leads by attracting new and old audiences.”, remarked Ash Vyas, Director of the company.

The spokesperson of the company advised interested people to explore more details about the social media marketing services of the company at their official webpage: http://digitalmarketersindia.com/smm-agency-india/