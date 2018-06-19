Engine Braking System Market: Insights into the Competitive Scenario of the Market

Engine braking system is used to slow and control the vehicle. Engine brake changes the operation of the engine’s exhaust valves so that the engine works as a power-absorbing air compressor while activated. This impedes, or slows, the vehicle’s drive wheels, enabling for improved vehicle control without utilizing the brakes.

Engine braking is expected to greatly help extend the life of the braking system, as its parts do not wear. The 21st century is witnessing an increasing emphasis on saving energy, as energy resources are scarce. Some amounts of energy is recycled in the vehicle with the help of the engine braking system. Therefore, saving energy is a key factor that is driving the engine braking system market for automotive.

Engine braking improves the overall efficiency of the vehicle owing to such functionality. These factors are propelling the engine braking system market for automotive. Engine braking system leads to reduced service brake maintenance, shorter trip times, and lower total cost of ownership. Stringent norms imposed globally by regulatory bodies on carbon emissions of automotive are also anticipated to boost the engine braking system market for automotive.

The engine braking system faces major issues such as periodic replacement and maintenance owing to its location in a heat- and friction-prone area. These are a few restraints of the engine braking system market for automotive.

The engine braking system market for automotive can be segmented based on components, vehicle type, sales channel, and geography.

Based on components, the engine braking system market for automotive can be classified into rotor, and four other segments.

Based on vehicle type, the engine braking system market for automotive can be segregated into passenger vehicles (PVs) and commercial vehicles (CVs). The passenger vehicles segment can be further sub-segmented into hatchback cars, sedans, multi- purpose vehicles (MPVs), and sport utility vehicles (SUVs). The commercial vehicles segment can be further split into lightweight commercial vehicles (LCVs) and heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs).

In terms of sales channel, the engine braking system market for automotive can be classified into original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and one more segment. Most consumers prefer local manufacturers in order to replace the engine braking system for automotive, which reduces the replacement cost.

Based on geography, the engine braking system market for automotive can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the global engine braking system market for automotive, owing to the expansion of the automotive sector leading to an increased production of vehicles with engine braking system for automotive, especially in China and India.

The automotive industry in regions and countries such as Europe, North America, and Japan accounts for a significant share in the economy of these regions/country. This is propelling the high rate of adoption of automotive engine braking system in these regions, as most vehicles manufactured in these regions are equipped with engine braking system technologies. This, in turn, is further boosting the global engine braking system market for automotive.

Key players operating in the global engine braking systems market for automotive include Jacobs Vehicle Systems, Inc. and WABCO.