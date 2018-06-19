Functional Food Ingredients Market: Global Product Intelligence, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

Functional Food Ingredients Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Functional Food Ingredients Market by type(vitamins, proteins, amino acids, minerals, prebiotics, probiotics, dietary fiber, carotenoids, essential oils, soy protein),by health benefits (nutrition, bone, heart health, weight management, cancer, immunity) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Functional Food Ingredients Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Functional Food Ingredients Market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Associated British Foods PLC, Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Kerry Group PLC, Koninklijke Dsm N.V., BASF SE, Ingredion Incorporated, Arla Foods According to the report the Global Functional Food Ingredients Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023.

Functional food ingredients can be defined as food that provides various health benefits when consumed at a significant level as a part of diet and that have capability to add a particular benefits to the end products. Foodsingredients help in preventing diseases, increase immunity, and promote the health fitness are called as functional food ingredients. The functional food has probably positive impact on health apart from basic nutrition. Functional food provides the body with healthy vitamins and minerals. Functional food ingredients provide numerous range of health benefit such as enhance immune system, hydration and electrolyte replenishing benefits, improved mental strength, improved digestive health, and improved heart rate.

Growing consumption of healthy food worldwide is one of the major trends boosting the demand for functional food ingredient in the market. Moreover, increase in chronic diseases such as Arthritis, Asthma, and Cancer are driving consumers towards healthier food options. Increasing demand for functional food among consumers, increase awareness among consumers about the consumption benefits of functional food, changing in the lifestyle and dietary pattern and increase in income level of consumers are some of the drivers in functional food markets. Producers of functional food are presenting new flavors and are also focusing on sugar free and low calorie formulation in the market to match the changing preferences of consumers. Advance technology has also changed the unpleasant taste of some functional ingredients in the products. Manufacturers are also innovating in packaging, as better packaging material helps in increase the shelf life of their products. Manufacturers of functional food are focusing on effective labeling of health benefits to attract consumer attention. Before food is available for commercial sales, the functional food manufacturers have to go through the approval process by governing agencies. Qualified agencies such as the UN’s FAO and FDA are frequently monitoring the colors and chemicals used in foods.

North America is the leading market followed by Europe due to growing health concerns and health issues such as diabetes, and obesity, are major factors that are boosting the demand for the growth of this market over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is predicted to be the fastest growing region over the forecast period. Countries like China and India are driving the growth rate of this market due to the increase in the economic growth, and increase in number of working population.

Segments covered:

Furthermore, on the basis of health benefits the functional food ingredients market is segmented as nutrition, bone health, heart health, weight management, gut health, cancer, immunity and others. Global functional food ingredients market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023. The growing number of people shifting from traditional convenience foods to nutritive convenience foods and several other functional foods is providing a strong foundation for players in this market. The global functional food ingredients market is expected to be primarily driven by factors such as increasing cases of chronic diseases, growing health awareness among consumers and rise in demand for fortified food & beverage products. However, the growth in global functional food ingredients market is likely to be hampered by factors such as food safety concerns & regulations vulnerability to seasonal changes. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. Prices of functional food ingredients vary in each region and are a result of the demand-supply scenario in the region.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

Among the geographies North America is expected to be the largest market for functional food ingredients market over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023. Furthermore, among the application, nutrition segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023. The report provides the size of the functional food ingredients market in 2017 and the forecast for the next nine years up to 2023.

Report Highlights:

Moreover the report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand globally as well as regionally. Moreover, market attractiveness analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of functional food ingredients market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the functional food ingredients market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. The market attractiveness analysis provided in this report highlights key investing markets in the world. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. The report also provides in depth analysis of regulatory framework pertaining to functional food ingredients market. This will help the companies to understand the regulatory compliances, supports, barriers in the functional food ingredients market. This section highlights key amendments and their implication on functional food ingredients market in the short run as well as in the long run. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.