YRF Studios Wins Three Top Honors at Indian Recording Arts Awards 2018

YRF Studios has won three top awards at the recently held IRAA awards. It is the only Indian film studio and film production company to win three honors at the industry acknowledged Indian Recording Arts Awards. YRF team members were given these awards at the PALM EXPO on June 2, Saturday in Mumbai.

YRF Studios has been awarded for three following aspects. Gaurav Chomal, on behalf of YRF Studios, was given the IRAA Award 2018 for ‘Best Studio’. Anuj Mathur and Sam K Paul were awarded the IRAA Award 2018 for the Re-recording/Mixing of Hindi film ‘Raees’. Vijay Dayal and Chinmay Mestry won the IRAA Award 2018 for the Recording of Song “Dil Diya Gallan” from the blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai. These wins establish that YRF stands ahead of all other studios and film production facilities in terms of state of the art production and recording infrastructure.

Since 2006, the Indian Recording Arts Awards (IRAA) every year honour and recognise exceptional talent in music, soundtrack recording and mixing in Indian music for albums and movies. The music awards similarly recognise innovation in music composition and tracks that define independent popular music culture. These awards focus not only on the recording, technical and engineering talent but also takes note of the musicianship that goes into making a remarkable song/album. The Awards have been conferred upon talented professionals including A. R. Rahman, K J Singh, Aditya Modi, Ram Sampath, Mohit Chauhan, Eric Pillai, Sonu Nigam, and Shreya Ghoshal among others. In its 12th year, the awards focus on rewarding innovation in technology and in highlighting more such developments for the film industry with the forum, Palm Expo.