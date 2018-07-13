Hydraulic Fracturing Market Share and Growth by Leading International Manufacturers with its Applications, Usage and Types by 2023

The demand for hydraulic fracturing market is expected to be driven by the rapid increase in the rate of production and it provides access to strategy of shifting energy through natural gas and energy security by domestic supply. The increase in demand of energy and the increase in inclination towards production and exploration of non-conventional sources of energy such as shale gas and tight oil among others is expected to further drive the growth of the market. Favorable government rules and regulations and the increased government expenditure for promoting the extraction of natural resources is further expected to drive the growth of the market.

The report has been analyzed based on the well types, technologies, applications and regions. Among all applications, crude oil is expected to contribute the maximum to the growth of the hydraulic fracturing market. The rise in number of maturity fields and the aging brown field is leading the operators to produce crude oil from unconventional resources. Shale gas is also expected to drive the growth of the hydraulic fracturing market. The increase in the demand of natural gas from power plant industries due to its better fuel efficiency is expected to favor the growth of the shale gas hydraulic fracturing industry during the forecast period. The stringent government rules and regulation for reduction of carbon emission is further expected to boost the demand of the market.