Super capacitor Market: Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast to 2018-2022

Market Highlights:

Super capacitors market is driven by growing demand for additional capabilities and high implementation of super capacitors solutions across various sectors. Furthermore, evolution of these storage technologies along with introduction of super capacitors are expected to boost the growth of the super capacitors market over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Super capacitor with the combination of battery helps to create an electric battery which is long lasting, more powerful and less expensive than other technologies. The super capacitors are useful in various applications which require quick charge or discharge of energy storage within electronic vehicles or devices.

On the basis of type, the market can be segmented into hybrid capacitors, double layer capacitors and pseudo capacitors among others. Out of these, double layer capacitors accounted for the largest market share. The reason is attributed to its applications which can be used in portable electronics and medical devices to hybrid. The features also help in memory back up as well as power backup. However, hybrid capacitors is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

On the basis of application, the market can be segmented into audio systems, cameras, laptops, flash cameras, smoke detectors, power backup systems, memory devices, buses, aircraft and electric vehicles among others. Out of these audio systems and power backup systems accounted for the largest market share majorly due to cost benefits and energy efficiency. However, Laptop segment is expected to boost the market over the forecast period, 2017-2023. The reason is attributed to the better battery life.

Major Key Players

The key players in the global Super Capacitors Market include- Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), CAP-XX Limited (Australia), Nesscap Energy Inc. (Canada), AVX Corp (U.S.), DuPont (U.S.), Axion Power International, Inc. (U.S.), Haydale (U.K.), Komatsu Ltd. (Japan) and Toyota Motor Sales, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

By Region, MRFR analysis shows that, Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share majorly due to increasing implementations of various government initiatives and presence of large number manufacturers in this region. Countries such as China, Japan and Australia contributes largely to the overall growth of the market.

Europe is expected to have a stable growth rate over the forecast period, 2017-2023. However, North-America accounted for the largest market share. Countries such as U.S contributes largely to the overall growth of the market. The reason of this growth is attributed to rising demand for advanced technological solutions installed in various organizations.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Super capacitor Market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. The study indicates that Asia-Pacific is dominating the super capacitor market with a highest market share. Asia – Pacific countries like China, South Korea, Singapore, Australia and Japan are ahead in the in Super capacitor market due to increasing penetration of high-tech devices, increased installation of energy storage systems, introduction to hybrid transportation and many more. The study predicts Asia-Pacific would be the fastest growing region in the super capacitor market.

Segments:

The global super capacitor market has been segmented on the basis of type, material, application, end-user and region.

Super capacitor by Type:

Double layer capacitor

Pseudo capacitor

Hybrid capacitor

Super capacitor by Material:

Electrodes

Activated carbon

Activated carbon fibres

Carbon aerogel

Carbide-derived carbon

Graphene

Metal oxides

Others

Super capacitor by Application:

Audio system

Camera

Solar Watch

Laptop

Aircraft

Others

Super capacitor by End-user:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Manufacturing

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Others

Intended Audience

System Integrators

Super capacitor Panel Technicians and Technologist

Network equipment vendors

OEMs

Super capacitor vendors

Network infrastructure integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

