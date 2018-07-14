KrojamSoft, Inc., Company Launches Long Path Tool for Handling Different Sorts of File Name Errors

Santa Clara, CA (July 14, 2018) – Long Path Tool, a KrojamSoft Inc. product is much-needed for many users to handle long filename errors and long path name errors while executing the system and it is a tool for Windows copy long filenames utility.

While moving and copying long files, the user will be getting error messages in all the system that uses Windows OS. This problem is solved by long path tool which not only copies the file, it also helps in moving and deleting the files.

Long Path Tool 5.1.3 is the latest version of long path tool which is available on the website for Windows OS. The icon is created on the desktop once it is downloaded. While executing the file with the long file name or long path name the icon has to be clicked.

It just opens the Long Path Tool, a window is viewed with the list of file which allows the user to open, rename, copy and delete. Thus the file is executed without any error messages. Long path tool perform perfectly it doesn’t mind about the OS of the system, working is excellent and smooth regardless of the platform.

KrojamSoft, Inc. has designed this software as a simple interface software that allows the user to delete copy or rename long path file easily. The tools are compatible with all version of Windows OS.

