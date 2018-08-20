Dumping Syndrome Market Evolving Major Demand in Healthcare Industry Worldwide Till 2023

The Global Dumping Syndrome Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~6.4 % during the forecast period, 2017-2023. Dumping syndrome is a condition which develops after the surgery done to lose weight by removing all or part of the stomach. It is also called rapid gastric emptying and dumping syndrome, occurs when food especially sugar moves from the stomach into the small bowel too quickly. In some cases dumping syndrome occurs after gastric bypass surgery. According to the University of Rochester Medical Center, the dumping syndrome can happen in at least 3 out of 20 patients who have had a part of their stomach removed for any reason.

Mostly, people with dumping syndrome develop signs and symptoms, such as abdominal cramps and diarrhea, 10 to 30 minutes after eating. Whereas in some cases people have symptoms one to three hours after eating, few have also reported having both early and late symptoms. Early signs and symptoms include nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, diarrhea flushing, dizziness, lightheadedness, and rapid heart rate whereas, late signs and symptoms include sweating, hunger, fatigue, dizziness, lightheadedness, weakness, and rapid heart rate. The rising prevalence of upper GI diseases, changing lifestyle, and increasing demand for minimally invasive surgery are major drivers for the growth of the market across the globe. Additionally, use of technologically advanced devices for a surgical procedure in healthcare institutes also influence the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, globalization in healthcare has increased the market growth. Established market players in the developed countries lead the globalization by pushing new products and services into the developing countries and emerging economies. On the other hand, side effects of dumping syndrome may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Top Players in Dumping Syndrome Market:

Medtronic (U.S.), Intuitive Surgical Inc. (U.S.), TransEnterix Inc. (U.S.), ALLERGAN (Republic of Ireland), USGI Medical Inc. (U.S.), Cousin Biotech (France), GI Dynamics Inc. (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.), Mediflex Surgical Product (U.S.), and others.

Market Segmentation of Dumping Syndrome Market:

The global dumping syndrome market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, and end user. On the basis of diagnosis, it is segmented into blood sugar test, gastric emptying test, medical history, and others. Based on the treatment, it is segmented into medication, surgery, and others. Medication is further sub-segmented into imodium, lomotil, prevalite, colestid, welchol, octreotide, and others. On the basis of the end user, it is segmented into hospitals & clinics, research laboratories, and others.

Regional Analysis of Dumping Syndrome Market:

The Americas dominate the global dumping syndrome market owing to the presence of a huge patient population with gastrointestinal diseases, high healthcare spending, and increasing government support for research & development.

Europe holds the second largest share of the global dumping syndrome market as result of increasing focus of various government agencies on the treatment of chronic diseases. Moreover, the growing public awareness about dumping syndrome is likely to boost the European market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing dumping syndrome market across the globe. Japan holds the major share of the regional market due to the availability of advanced technology and huge healthcare spending. Moreover, rapidly developing the economy, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the government’s initiatives for research & development is projected to drive the market in China and India over the forecasted period.

The Middle East and Africa hold the least share of the global market due to limited availability of medical facilities. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait are expected to drive the Middle East & African market whereas, the African region is expected to witness a moderate growth.



