Sleeping Aids Market Report 2018 – Pfizer, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Global Sleeping Aids Market is estimated to reach $96 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 6.3 % from 2016 to 2024. Sleeping aids are drugs and medical devices used to identify and treat different sleeping disorders. Sleep apnea, insomnia, daytime sleepiness are indications of sleep disorder. Human health is harmfully affected by these sleep disorders which can cause various chronic diseases, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, arthritis, stroke, and obesity. It is important to treat and diagnose these sleep disorders to avoid major adverse effects on human health.

Changing consumer lifestyle, rise in demand for sleeping pills, increase in geriatric and obese population, and increasing disposable income are the factors boosting the growth of the global sleeping aids market. Moreover, advanced technologies and rising awareness about sleeping disorders would provide several market opportunities in coming years. Though, various side effects of sleep aids medication and patent expiration might hamper the growth of the market.

Click Here to Request a Free Sample PDF of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/sleeping-aids-market/request-sample

The global sleeping aids market is segmented on basis of product and sleep disorder. The sleeping aids market is segmented by product as mattresses and pillows, sleep apnea devices, medication (prescription based drugs, OTC drugs, and herbal drugs), sleep laboratories, and others. Further, by sleep disorder the market is segmented as insomnia, restless legs syndrome, sleep apnea, narcolepsy, sleep walking, and other sleep disorders.

Geographically, global sleeping aids market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World (RoW) North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and others while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players include CareFusion Corporation, Pfizer, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Natus Medical Incorporated, Compumedics Limited, Merck And Co., Sanofi, and Serta International, among others.

Browse full table of contents and data tables @ https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/sleeping-aids-market/toc

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Sleeping Aids Market with respect to major segments such as product and sleep disorder

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Sleeping Aids Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Sleeping Aids Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of Global Sleeping Aids Market

Product Segments

Mattresses And Pillows

Sleep Apnea Devices

MedicationPrescription Based Drugs

OTC drugs

Herbal Drugs

Sleep Laboratories

Others

Click Here to Request for a Customization of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/sleeping-aids-market/request-customization

Sleep disorder Segments

Insomnia

Restless Legs Syndrome

Sleep Apnea

Narcolepsy

Sleep Walking

Other Sleep Disorders

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketresearchoutlet.com), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Contact Us

Mr. Jack

Market Research Outlet

Tel: +91-800-757-7711

Email: sales@marketresearchoutlet.com

Email: help@marketresearchoutlet.com

Website: https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com