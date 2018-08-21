Pest Control Market 2018 – 2026: End Users, Region, Growth Rate and Sales

Pest control is defined as regulation or management of species of the animal kingdom that impact human activities and hamper the performance of various human related activities. Pest control measures may be performed as part of an integrated pest management strategy. For instance, keeping pests at bay through cultural, chemical, and biological means is a common strategy employed in the agriculture industry. Furthermore, plowing and cultivation of the soil before sowing mitigates the nuisance of pests. There is a modern trend to limit the use of pesticides as far as possible. This can be achieved by monitoring the crop and applying insecticides only when necessary. Growing crops that are resistant to pests is another way of limiting the usage of pesticides.

Rise in urbanization and industrialization is also boosting the demand for pest control products. This, in turn, is augmenting the pest control market. Additionally, the change in climatic conditions, which helps in the growth of pests, is propelling the demand for pest control products. Implementation of stringent regulations regarding pest control in commercial buildings, hospitals, etc. is also fueling the demand for pest control products. This, in turn, is driving the pest control market.

Problems in proper application of pest control products is acting as a major restraint of the pest control market. Pest control products also remain in the atmosphere and form residue and accumulate, leading to health issues for consumers. Pest control products also remain in the soil for a longer time. This causes soil pollution. This is also hampering the pest control market.

Based on type, the pest control market can be segmented into chemical pest control, mechanical pest control, biological pest control, and others.

In terms of pest type, the pest control market can be divided into insects, termites, rodents, and others.

Based on application, the pest control market can be segregated into commercial, residential, agricultural, industrial, and others. Of these, the agricultural segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In terms of value, the commercial and residential segments collectively accounted for more than 50% share of the pest control market in 2018. In terms of value, the agricultural segment holds significant share of the market owing to the rising need for the protection of crops.

Based on region, the pest control market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market owing to the implementation of new food safety and hygiene legislations in the region. North America accounted for almost 50% share of the global pest control market in 2017. The market in the region is anticipated to expand significantly, led by the rise in awareness about the outbreak of diseases related to pests.

