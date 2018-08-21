Quantum Phytobiodermie: The Beauty Of Emotions

After months of research, Phyto5 have managed to incorporate the concept of Quantum Physics into their Phytobiodermie line, creating a new awesome line that now offers the power of balancing emotions!

These new Quantum certified products consist on the 5 Phyt’Ethers, 5 skin toners, and 5 clays you already know, but that now have the power of working on your vital energy in the same way that Quantum Mechanics do. Aiming to increase your happiness, the scientists that developed this concept know emotions are the roots of all conditions in your skin. That’s why, though the formula you know remained the same, the line now works at deeper vibration levels.

In the traditional Phyto5 treatments, the esthetician is in charge of giving the client a proper skin diagnostic. Now, the client, now known as the candidate, is to choose one of 5 cards of emotions (confidence, joy, contentment, and serenity) at the same time they inhale the serum associated with each emotion. After this, the esthetician will treat the candidate after the card they select corresponding to their emotional state.

After the Quantum Diagnostic, all there’s left to do is follow the Phyto5 treatment, relying on Chromotherapy to create an emotional symbiosis between the candidate and the professional to ensure positive results.

As the elements also work in seasonal cycles, we encourage you to look at this diagnostics as phases. Once you achieve your desired state of mind, move on to the next one to get all the benefits of balanced emotions!

The Wood Line aims to balance Self-confidence. People who have ongoing projects will take advantage of this line, as it will provide them the courage and strength to succeed in their personal or professional tasks. Wood is the element of movement, so if all you need is something to boost your energy, this is the right line to start.

The Fire Line balances Joy. It’s important that now that you got courage from the wood element, celebrate your success and achievements and spread that happiness with family and friends.

The Metal Line balances Satisfaction. In this phase, you would find the comfort of the material elements you’ve harvested during the previous elements. Metal is a time to enjoy the fruit of your efforts.

The Water Line balances Serenity. As Metal works for material beings, is also important to get detached of all what you don’t need and find comfort in isolation. With this element, the cycle of emotions is completed, and you are ready to start over new projects again.

The Eath Line is an element of both seasonal and emotional transitions. When the professional doesn’t get a clear Quantum Diagnostic, the Earth element represents unfinished projects. This is a frequent line used in creative candidates and provides stability as they keep looking to satisfy their curiosity.

Keep always in mind that beauty is only a reflection of the emotions inside us. Well-being is essential for happiness, which is the primary cause of beauty and wellness in a surface level of our bodies!

If you have further questions after checking our Phyto5 catalog out, please, don’t hesitate to ask for help!

