Solar PV Tracker Market CAGR is Predicted to Grow at CAGR 18% | Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecasts to 2023

Solar PV Tracker Market Overview:-

One of the ways of increasing the solar power generation efficiency is by using a solar tracker with the PV systems. A solar tracker works with the prime objective of keeping the solar panel under best possible insolation from sun compared to fixed solar panels. This is a game changer in the solar industry, as it is proved by experiments that solar trackers can actually increase the operational efficiency by up to 15% to 30% than the traditional fixed panel setup, depending on regions of operation. There are several types of solar tracking systems available in the Solar PV Tracker Market.

The number of solar trackers installed around the world has been significantly increasing as power system operators are continuously looking to generate more power. The solar PV tracking systems have a huge disadvantage when it comes to their upfront and maintenance costs. Any small operational defect of the tracking systems can adversely impact the power generation capacity of a plant and therefore, the project itself. MRFR predicts that with the recent developments in solar PV tracking drive systems, such as the active and passive implementation of systems, can help overcome the operational inefficiencies of solar tracking systems.

Leading Key Players:-

Convert Italia

Exosun

First Solar

Grupo Clavijo

Ideematec

Mahindra Susten

NClave

NEXTracker

PV Hardware

Scorpius Trackers

Soltec

Solar PV Tracker Market Scope :-

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global solar PV tracker industry market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the solar PV tracker industry market by its solar technology type, tracking Type, drive system type, end-use industry type, and by region.

Solar PV Tracker Market By Solar Technology Type

Solar PV

Solar CSP

Parabolic Trough

Power Tower

Linear Fresnel & Dish/Engine system

Solar Thermal

Solar PV Tracker Market By Tracking Type

Fixed-tilt

Single-Axis

Dual-Axis

By Drive system Type

Active systems

Passive systems

By End-Use Industries

Residential

Commercial

Utilities

Solar PV Tracker Market By Regions

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Global Solar PV Tracker Market Analysis:-

The growth of the solar PV tracker is going to be mainly influenced by the rising installations of solar power systems around the world. As the panel prices having been recording historical low prices and feed-in-tariff rates achieving parity with conventional power generation sources, solar power generation is widely desired by countries for meeting their power requirements. As trackers can effectively bring additional 15% to 30% extra efficiency to operations, solar trackers are increasingly desired by the solar power plant operators. However, higher installation and maintenance costs and proneness to operational failures hinder the increased implementation of solar tracker systems.