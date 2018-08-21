Things to Ask For When You Check In To a Hotel Room

If you think a room upgrade is the only thing you can ask for at the time of your check in, you are surely losing out on a lot. Hotels have a plethora of amenities that can make your stay much more pleasant and comfortable. Even if you have already booked your stay and made the entire payment, which is mostly the case, thanks to online hotel booking and travel management in India, there are still a myriad of perks that you can uncover when you physically arrive at the hotel. So, here are a couple of things you can ask for when you check in!

A late check out

If you have a late return flight booking and you do not mind some extra time in your room, then asking for a late check out thing can be a great idea right when you are about the check in. the trick is to be polite. Asking or intimating the hotel well in advance is also helpful for the hotel, especially in peak seasons so that they can take future bookings accordingly.

A room with a view

A bad view from the hotel window is not always the hotel’s fault but it surely is in the best interest of the hotels to keep their customers happy. If the hotel view is important to you than you should make sure you get the room with a view that you prefer. Most online hotel booking engines for corporates do ask for a choice of view at the time of booking. Even if you have skipped making a choice earlier, you can still request for a better view and get an upgrade if available.

A list of hidden charges

There can be a myriad of annoying surprises when you are about to pay your bills. So, be aware of what you can expect in terms of hidden fees, extra vat and city taxes. Do not be shy in asking whether Wi-Fi, newspaper and in room entertainment facilities are free.

Extra Amenities

Not every hotel you book will have a spa, sauna and a swimming room but you may not know unless you ask. Many hotels that do not have these facilities tie up with their sister properties or partner up with nearby establishment to compensate the guests. Many hotels also have free airport shuttle runs and city tour services to make your stay more comfortable.

Unbiased Recommendations

No matter the level of hotel you go for, most hotels have official and unofficial affiliates that they operate with. So, in order to avoid falling in the trap of overprized tourist areas, do remember to ask the hotel concierge and other staff members for unbiased recommendations.

Complimentary Toiletries

Toiletries in hotels are always free. So, in case you have forgotten your toiletry bag or are suffering from airplane breath, do not hesitate to ask the reception for a toothbrush kit and a bag of toiletries.

The Upgrade

Most corporate hotel booking portals offer an array of room categories to choose from. But, well, who does not want an upgrade and not pay for it? While it may not really be possible to have a room upgrade for free, you can sure ask for a corner room that is available at the same price range and get you more space.

Source: https://www.prlog.org/12725104-things-to-ask-for-when-you-check-in-to-hotel-room.html