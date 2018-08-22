Classic and Shimmer Pool Colours and Finishes from Guardian Pools

Guardian Pools, one of Perth’s leading pool suppliers, has a wide range of colours and finishes for fibreglass pools. They offer classic and shimmer pool colours and high-performance laminate finishes for fibreglass swimming pools in Western Australia.

[Rockingham, 22/08/2018] – Guardian Pools, one of the leading pool suppliers in Perth, has a wide range of pool colours and finishes for fibreglass pools. They offer classic and shimmer pool colours and high-performance laminate finishes for fibreglass swimming pools across Western Australia. The company designs and manufactures top quality fibreglass pools and provide professional installation services.

Classic and Shimmer Pool Colours

Guardian Pools seamlessly incorporate client preferences to their fibreglass lap pool, plunge pool and kidney pool designs. Guardian Pools combines the latest fibreglass technologies with a wide range of aesthetically appealing pool colours and finishes to suit various preferences. Their colours choices include a variety of classic or solid colours and shimmery colours for a sparkly effect.

Their classic pool colour choices include:

• Aqua Blue

• Athol Blue

• Kakadu

• Night Blue

• Riviera Blue

• Sand

Their shimmery pool colour choices include:

• Desert

• Evergreen

• Grey Granite

• Ivory Sand

• Midnight

• Tropical

• Twilight

• Vogue Blue

• White Granite

• Diamond

High-performance Laminate Finishes

Guardian Pools install high-performance laminates across their entire range of fibreglass swimming pools. Their surfaces are durable and have heavy-duty fade and blister resistance.

The protective barriers of their laminates are made from a combination of vinyl ester resin and fibreglass. The structural layers of their laminates are made from a combination of fibreglass and resin. The outer surface is painted with a flow coat barrier.

About Guardian Pools

Guardian Pools is Perth’s most trusted team of fibreglass pool experts. Since 1960, Guardian Pools has designed, manufactured and installed numerous fibreglass pools across Western Australia. We supply various pool shapes that come with aesthetically appealing designs, colours and finishes. We strive to continuously develop fibreglass pool technologies such as steps, edge beams and diamond deck non-slip treads to provide our clients with safe and reliable swimming pools.

