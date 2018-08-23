Analysis of the Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Forecast to 2023 Using A Base Year Of 2017

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Vital Signs Monitoring Devices.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market are Covidien PLC, GE Healthcare, Omron Healthcare, INC, Philips Healthcare, Hicks Thermometers (India) Limited, , Nihon Kohden, Nonin Medical, Spacelabs Healthcare, INC, Suntech Medical, INC, Welch Allyn INC. The global vital signs monitoring devices market was sized over USD 3.82 billion in 2015 and it is projected to grow with a CAGR between 7.5% and 8.0% during 2017-2023.

Increase in geriatric population, increase towards home monitoring, and increase in occurrence rate of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disorders and other health conditions including Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) are some of the key factors driving the growth of global vital signs monitoring devices market. Moreover, lack of awareness about these devices, powerful competition among vendors is some of the key factors restraining the growth of this market. Growing research and development, increasing expenditure in emerging economies, Hands-on monitoring is likely to bring more opportunities to this market.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the vital signs monitoring devices market by product type, by end user and by region. Market segmentation based on product type includes body temperature, blood pressure and pulse oximeters. ASCs, hospitals, and other settings is sub-segment of end user.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. Americas was the largest market among the geographies and contributed over 47% of the revenue in 2015 due to treatment facilities are easily available for people with various disorders. Furthermore, Europe market is expected to grow steadily owing to better government support. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR rate over the forecast period due to the improved healthcare system. ROW region is expected to grow gradually over the forecast period.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of vital signs monitoring devicesglobally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of vital signs monitoring devices. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the vital signs monitoring devices market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market strategies of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the vital signs monitoring devices market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

