Calcium Carbonate Market will have opportunities worth US$22,311.06 Million to share from by the end of 2025

Calcium carbonate is a fairly common compound that is extracted from the Earth’s crust and finds applications in diverse industries, including building and construction, paper, plastic, and adhesives and sealants. According to this business and commerce study, the prosperity of each of those industries, and several others, will continue to increment the demand in the global calcium carbonate market at a formidable CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. The analysts of the report have estimated that the vendors operating in the global calcium carbonate market will have opportunities worth US$22,311.06 mn to share from by the end of 2025, substantially more than the market’s evaluated valuation of US$15,158.33 mn in 2017.

Commercially, calcium carbonate is available in two types, namely precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) and ground calcium carbonate (GCC). PCC is produced as a result of reaction between carbon dioxide and a solution of calcium hydroxide, whereas GCC is obtained by crushing and processing limestone into calcium carbonate powder. The properties of PCC and GCC that includes fineness, particle size distribution, and color, enables this product to meet technical requirements for several applications. More than 60% of the demand in the global calcium carbonate market was catered by GCC in 2016. The GCC segment is further sub-segmented into coated GCC and uncoated GCC. Uncoated GCC accounted for the major share and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Calcium carbonate is used in several applications such as paper, plastic, paint, rubber, adhesives & sealants, building & construction, and others. Calcium carbonate is used as filler in paper, plastic, adhesives, sealants. More than 25% of calcium carbonate is used by the paper industry, where it is used as a filler and improves the brightness of paper. Silica-modified calcium carbonate improves mechanical, structural, and optical properties of paper. It is used as mineral filler or pigment in plastics. It is also filled in polypropylene compounds to increase rigidity. Calcium carbonate is used as an extender and additive to make paints & coatings bright and durable. Moreover, it is used as building material and ingredient in various products such as roof singles, concrete, paving, renders, ceramics, etc.

