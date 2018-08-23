Enriched Dough Market to receive overwhelming hike in Revenues by 2028

Enriched Dough Market Outlook

Bakery, particularly the baking of foods is one of the traditional activities and holds an essential place in food processing industry. Generally, baked goods consist of some bread and can also contain items such as cookies, rolls, cakes, crackers, dough, and many more. Bakery products are a thing of mass consumption owing to its low price coupled with changing eating habits of consumers the bakery industry is rapidly gaining attraction among people. Therefore, with expanding consumer awareness and rise in health consciousness among people, consumers are demanding for healthy baked goods as well as comfort goods.

To meet the growing consumers demand various manufacturers are preparing bakery products such as yeasted bread and pastries with innovative ingredients such as enriched dough to satisfy different tastes and cravings. All the yeasted dough available into two categories namely lean and enriched. Lead dough bread contains low or no fat and if any fat present in the mixture it is many times contributed by oil. Instead, enriched dough includes the high amount of fat from eggs, milk, and butter ingredients. Like sugar, butter, and milk are heavy ingredients, it makes the enriched dough much heavier than lean dough. Moreover, bread prepared with enriched dough have a softer crust and limited chewy crumb.

Enriched Dough Market: Reasons for Covering this Title : The daily consumption of breads globally gives it an essential place in human nutrition. Breads provides nutritions such as dietary fiber, proteins, vitamins, lipids, starch, etc. Therefore, with expanding demand for healthier products, enriched dough for preparing bakery products becomes topical. Nowadays, consumers are increasingly seeking for innovative bakery product options to satisfy their taste and rise in demand for gluten-free bakery products such as bread are primary factors surging in demand for enriched dough. Additionally, consumers are demanding for convenience food, ready-to-eat products, increasing per capita consumption of cakes, pastries, and bread, and expanding in-store supermarket bakeries is expected to boost the growth of the enriched dough market.

Some of the key players operating in the global enriched dough market are Rich Products Co., The Dough Company, Al Ahlia Group, Challah Hub Company, The Essential Baking Company, Cinnabon LLC, Starbucks Corporation, Great Gourmet Cinnamon Roll Company, Immaculate Baking Co., De Iorio’s Foods Inc., Dough Bakery company, Apt. 2B Baking Co., Yeast Bakery Company, Fazer Group, Gregory’s Food’s Inc., Jimmy’s Cookies, Alive & Kickin’ Pizza Crust, Guttenplan’s Frozen Dough, Inc., Allied Blending LP, Dawn Food Products, Inc., and among others.

Expansion in the bakery products consumption, increase in coffee shops, and rise in disposable income are some of the primary factors driving the growth of the global enriched dough market. Consumers are inclining towards fresh and healthy baked bread, the proliferation of in-store bakery shops and product availability in different retail outlets have an upsurge in demand for the enriched dough in the near future.

Enriched Dough Market: Key Developments : In 2017, Challah Hub Company- a subscription based bakery products delivery company in Los Angeles, has started home delivery service for their subscribed customers. Company has more than 9,000 followers on Instagram. The company will deliver challah coupled with options for specialty flavors.Fazer Group is a family owned company offering high-quality bakery, biscuits, confectionery, and grain products to the end use customers along with provides food and café services. Company’s in-store bakeries have a unique variety. The dough is prepared on the spot from flour, and the dough is left for a long time. The aroma of fresh bread tempts more and more customers, as rising in the in-store bakeries is significant growth.

Yeast Bakery has introduced a new Brioche Feuilettee- a classic Viennoiserie pastry which is a mixture of brioche and croissant. The company used its enriched brioche dough with premium AOP butter to make a softer luxurious Viennoiserie product and fill it with freshly made creams.

Opportunities for Market Participants in the Enriched Dough Market : Booming food service industry along with expanding coffee culture in developing countries and innovative technologies for the production of enriched dough to achieve economy of scale are the factors due to which enriched dough market revenue is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate, over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing the incidence of celiac diseases, autistic spectrum disorders, and rise in gluten sensitive consumers, many companies are focusing on developing intolerance and allergen-free bakery products to target the potential customers in the market.