Rigid Polyurethane Foam Market Competition, Value chain Analysis and Forecast 2025

The high concentration of local players along with well-entrenched players renders a fragmented vendor landscape to the global rigid polyurethane foam market, states Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a new report.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/rigid-polyurethane-foam-market.html

Key companies in the global rigid polyurethane foam market mentioned in the report include Covestro AG, BASF SE, DUNA CORRADINI S.p.A, DuPont, Huntsman Corporation, ISOTHANE Ltd., Kingspan Group plc, Owens Corning, and Rockwoll International A/S.

As per estimations presented in the report, the global rigid polyurethane foam market will clock 6.0% CAGR for the forecast period between 2017 and 2025. At this pace, the market will touch a revenue valuation of US$25.5 bn by the end of 2025 from US$15.2 bn in 2016.

Among the key end users, building and construction holds the leading share in the global rigid polyurethane foam market. Vis-à-vis revenue and volume, building and construction held the leading share of the rigid polyurethane foam market in 2016. This was followed by appliances segment as rigid polyurethane foam are widely used in appliances such as freezers, refrigerators, and hot water tanks.

Asia Pacific led the global rigid polyurethane foam market in terms of both value and volume in 2016.

Availability in Several Forms Befit Building and Construction Segment

Rigid polyurethane foam has varied applications across several areas such as domestic appliances, automotive industry, building industry, and industrial thermal insulation. Rigid polyurethane foam has distinguishing features, of which its thermal insulating property is a prominent one. This is because rigid polyurethane foam can be produced in a wide range of densities, it adheres to various facings sans the use of adhesives, and it can also be produced in complex cavities.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=33224

In domestic appliances, rigid polyurethane foam is used as a thermal insulation material for refrigerators and freezers. In the automotive industry, rigid polyurethane foam is used for thermal insulation of refrigerated containers in rail and road transport.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com