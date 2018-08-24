Aseptic Packaging Market Global Industry Review 2018 To 2023

Global Aseptic Packaging Market Information: by Material (Plastic, Metal, Glass, and Paperboard), Type (Cartons, Bottles & Cans, Bags & Pouches, Ampoules and others), Application (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceutical, and others) and Region– Forecast Till 2023

Synopsis of Aseptic Packaging Market

Aseptic packaging plays an important role in sealing sterilized products under unsterilized atmosphere. There are two types of aseptic packaging; packaging of pre-sterilized and sterile products, and packaging of non-sterile products. Aseptic packaging products can range from bags and pouches to metal cans. The purpose of aseptic packaging is to produce food items that can be stored without refrigeration for a longer time and also maintains chemical and sensory properties. Aseptic packages offer environmental and economical advantages that use preservatives and refrigeration to achieve a long shelf life for food products.

The increasing demand for transportation for longer distance is creating a need for extending the shelf life of the product. Moreover, growth in the milk and dairy products markets worldwide is creating ample of opportunities for the growth of the market.

Recent trend shows that sustainable packaging and sustainable manufacturing practices are being adopted across the industry. Additionally, shifting consumer preferences fueling the growth of the aseptic packaging market. The growth of tea, healthy juice, and dairy-based drinks requires alternative technologies to conventional hot fill and retort-based approaches that limit flavour quality. Additionally, aseptic packaging is influenced by shifts in preferred package formats and food processing advances that enable flash pasteurization and continued the rise of single-serve bottle-based packaging. Whereas, high R&D costs and initial investment are challenging the aseptic packaging market.

In the process of aseptic packaging, the food product is sterilized using ultra-heat treatment, where the food or drink is heated to a high temperature and then cooled quickly. This process allows retaining natural texture, colour, and flavour. This is provided with an opportunity in aseptic food packaging market, especially in the dairy and processed foods categories. Popular retail brands are turning to aseptic packaging due to various advantages such as protection of nutritional content, storage efficiency, and food safety. In developed countries, aseptic packaging provides benefits such as protection of sensitive ingredients and greater efficiency in different stages of the supply chain.

The global aseptic packaging market is segmented based on material, type, application, and geography. On the basis of the material, it is segmented into plastic, metal, glass, and paperboard. By the type, the market is classified into cartons, bottles & cans, bags & pouches, ampoules and others. The application is further segmented into food, beverages, pharmaceutical, and others. The market is analyzed across Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The food and beverage markets have fueled the overall growth in the packaging industry. The growth of the beverage market due to advancements in the packaging technology, which is offering cans with improved functional and storage features for the growth in the soft drinks end-use sector.

Regional Analysis of Global Aseptic Packaging Market

The Asia Pacific dominated the global aseptic packaging market, and it is anticipated to see highest growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for packaged food, more emphasis on product safety and changes in food manufacturing industry are driving the market growth. Moreover, Rising population and changing food habits are other factors driving demand for aseptic packaging. Increasing liquid food and dairy beverage applications and increasing consumption of ready-to-eat food are creating demand for aseptic food further.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global Aseptic packaging market report include Amcor Limited (Australia), Tetra Pak International S.A.( Switzerland), Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd.(China), SIG Combiboc Obeikan (Switzerland), Reynolds Group Holdings Limited (U.S.), ELOPAK Group (Norway), Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.), Molopak LLC (Russia), and SIG Combibloc Group AG (Switzerland).

The new players trying to enter the market are required to make a moderate capital investment in to meet technological aspects required for the aseptic packaging industry. Moreover, medium government regulations to ensure that the raw materials used are a biodegradable waste to achieve sustainable packaging, makes the entry of new players moderately difficult. Thus, making the threat of new entrants, medium.

