Cloud Identity Access Management Market is estimated to grow approximately at a CAGR of 35%

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Cloud Identity Access Management(I.A.M) Market – By Services (directory services, access management, governance and compliance management ); By Industry (IT and Tele communication, education ,Others) – Forecast(2018 – 2023) ,” the market will be driven by BYOD(Bring Your Own Device) which is adopted by different organisations and growing adoption of cloud services.

North America will Dominate the Cloud Identity Access Management Market

North America will dominate the Cloud Identity Access Management Market during the forecast period. This is followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to show the highest growth due to the factors such as adoption of cloud by SMEs in the region and development in enterprise IT infrastructure. Regulatory reforms and economic stability are also responsible for the growth of the cloud identity access management in Asia Pacific.

BFSI, IT & Telecom, and retail will have the largest share in the Cloud identity access management market in the forecast period. Banking, financial services, and insurance sector organisations are using cyber security solutions for detecting, monitoring, and countering cyber threats. Based on the deployment type, the private cloud will dominate the market due to growing security risks when compared to the public cloud and hybrid cloud.

Increasing number of cyber attacks and centralized security and management will enhance the cloud identity management.

Growing popularity of BYOD(bring your own devices) in developing countries will catalyse the demand for IAM cloud.

Government regulations will propel the growth of cloud management in the forecast period.

Increasing demand for distributed software applications across industries will accelerate the growth of IAM cloud.

Centrify Corporation, Fischer International Identity, Identacor, Microsoft Corporation are the key players of the Cloud identity access management market. Centrify Corporation secures a users’ access to apps, SSO, and mobility management. Fischer International Identity can eliminate programming and customizations and reduces the time needed to provide the solutions. Identacor is a cloud based identity and access management platform that can give you access to your company’s web applications. Microsoft Corporation’s cloud computing business Azure has been reaching new heights recently. Its robust performance is a positive development for Microsoft. Azure has delivered a $6.9 billion revenue for the company.

Increasing demand for multifactor authorization will drive the growth of the cloud identity access management market.

Cloud Identity Access Management Market By Services Introduction Directory services Access management User provisioning Password management Governance Multi factor authentication Single Sign-On Audit Compliance and Governance Management Others

Cloud Identity Access Management Market By Deployment Type Private Cloud Public Cloud Hybrid

Cloud Identity Access Management Market By Industry Introduction It and telecom Banking, Insurance and Financial Services Oil & Gas and Energy Manufacturing Health care Media and entertainment Education others

