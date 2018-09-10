How to find you need the length of sterling silver necklace?

If you are searching for silver necklaces, you will have to consider what your options are and at the same time get a little bit more information on how to make the right decision before buying them. This article will provide you with enough information you need to help you decide on what type of necklace to buy.

The first thing that you will have to look into is the chains of these sterling silver necklaces. Since you will have to hang this jewelry around the neck of the person who’s going to use it, it should create a radiant reflection which others can admire. This will actually show the quality of the necklace that one is wearing. To be able to get that luster from the chains you will have to look for silver necklaces which have chains that are securely interlocked with each other, and at the same time also has the appropriate silver carat. To make sure that you will be acquiring silver jewelry that is made of sterling silver, you may want to look for the index ‘925’ which more often is engraved on the jewelry piece.

Chain and necklaces in the silver industry come in standard lengths for both men and women in 2″ increments. The chains will usually fall at a specific place on the chest depending on the gender of the user. The standard jewellery sizes for ladies begin at 16″ (choker length) and reach up to 24″ to fall below the neck.You must measure your neck in order to find the appropriate chain length for you. Wrap a soft measuring tape around your neck at the collarbone and note the number. For men this measurement is exactly the same as their shirt collar size. It is vital to notice than once choosing a silver jewelry or chain you need to opt for at minimum the second take stock.

Of course, always buying the same length of sterling silver necklace would be completely boring. Choose the length you see fit based on design and the look you aim to achieve, depending on the occasion and season. A long necklace goes well with a turtleneck shirt in winter, while a choker will look good with a v neckline shirt or dress. Remember that the longer the necklace the more expensive it is, so you might consider other alternatives such a silver plate if you're on a tight budget.