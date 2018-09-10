The Manhattan Center Provides Full-time Staff and Tech Support for Events

Organizers can take advantage of the Manhattan Center’s full-time staff and technical support team to ease the pressure of event planning. The center also offers other services clients can hire as needed.

[New York, 09/10/2018] – The Manhattan Center remains a top choice for all types of events and productions, thanks in part to its team of professionals working behind the scenes. From major concerts and fashion shows to product launches and gala events, the events place has a full-time staff including logistics experts and a technical support team to streamline the event organization and management.

Comprehensive Repertoire of Services

The Manhattan Center’s full-time staff includes event account managers, logistics experts, TV and audio engineers, and lighting designers. Clients can hire these production experts to smooth out the event flow and correct operation of the center’s state-of-the-art technology.

The premier venue’s repertoire of services and support staff members includes:

• Full communication services suite

• Full IT services suite

• Full audio and visual suite

• Production coordinators

• Riggers, electricians, and forklift operators

• Security and parking

• Event design and management

Preferred Partners for First-class Events

The Manhattan Center is affiliated with several companies in New York that organizers can quickly contact through the events place. The center’s preferred partner for hotel accommodations, The New Yorker, provides up to 1,000 guest rooms and suites for events clients or attendees and features a beautiful Art Deco-inspired interior. It’s also connected to the Manhattan Center and is within walking distance of Broadway and Penn Station.

Other preferred partners for different institutions include:

• For catering: In Thyme Catered Events, Great Performances, and Neuman’s Kitchen

• For transportation: the 8th Avenue Concierge

• For furniture: AFR and Drape Kings

About the Manhattan Center

The Manhattan Center is one of New York’s premier events venues. Located at 311 West 34th Street, the building combines architecture from the 1900s with the latest technology from the 21st century.

The Manhattan Center houses three ballroom venues, two HD television studios, and two recording studios. Its iconic venue spaces, The Hammerstein and The Grand, have hosted the concerts of several Grammy-winning musicians over the years, including David Bowie, Jon Bon Jovi, and Sting.

For more information or inquiries, visit https://mc34.com/ today.