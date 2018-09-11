Managed Cyber Security Services Market: Product Intelligence, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Managed Cyber Security Services Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Managed Cyber Security Services Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new B1Cable Television Networksopportunities in the Global markets of Managed Cyber Security Services.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Managed Cyber Security Services Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Managed Cyber Security Services Market are IBM, ATOS , Symantec, Wipro, Accenture, HCL, Fujitsu, Secureworks, Hitachi Systems Security and Cipher. According to report the global managed cyber security services market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Managed security service provider (MSSP) provides outsourced monitoring and management of security devices and systems. Common services include managed firewall, intrusion detection, and virtual private network, vulnerability scanning and anti-viral services. Provider. The main function of the managed cyber security services includes continuous monitoring and management of interference detection systems and firewalls, supervision patch management and upgrades, performing security assessments and security audits, and responding to emergencies. Managed security services are considered systematic approach for managing an organizations security needs. The services may be conducted in-house or outsourced to a service provider that supervises other companies’ network and information system security.

On the other hand, increasing demand for advanced security services in the sectors such as information technology, telecommunication, and BFSI are the major factors driving the growth of the managed cyber security services market. Government in various countries are introducing stringent regulations to secure company’s sensitive information is resulting in the increasing number of companies electing for managed security services. Additionally, increasing demand for exposure and threat managements is projected to boost the demand for managed cyber security services market. Moreover, unwillingness to share sensitive data and varying customer demand regarding security package are anticipated to hinder the growth of the managed cyber security market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, adoption of managed cyber security is estimated to remain high among hotel chains, distributed organizations, restaurant groups, and franchises. This in turn is anticipated to create several growth opportunities for the key players in the managed cyber security services market. On the other hand, surge in demand for scanning and testing to detect malware is anticipated to contribute its growth towards the global managed cyber security services market significantly.

Among the geographies, North America is anticipated to dominate the global managed cyber security services market while Asia Pacific excluding japan is projected to emerge as the most lucrative region .Moreover, rising awareness about the need for cyber security services as well as increasing incidences of cyber-crimes is set to grow in the Asia Pacific regions. Countries like china and japan are focused on developing IT infrastructure for increasing deployment of private and public cloud. Furthermore, stringent regulations are pertaining to information security hence, the number of service providers are growing in the North American regions. Moreover, regions such as Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Europe are also expected to present growth opportunities for service providers during the assessment period.

Segment Covered

The report on global managed cyber security services market covers segments such as, deployment type, security type, service type and end-user. On the basis of deployment type the global managed cyber security services market is categorized into on-premise and cloud. On the basis of security type the global managed cyber security services market is categorized into network security, endpoint security, application security and cloud security. On the basis of service type the global managed cyber security services market is categorized into identity and access management, firewall, encryption, unified threat management and disaster recovery. On the basis of end-user the global managed cyber security services market is categorized into BFSI, healthcare, discrete manufacturing, telecommunication, government agencies and energy & utility.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global managed cyber security services market such as, IBM, ATOS , Symantec, Wipro, Accenture, HCL, Fujitsu, Secureworks, Hitachi Systems Security and Cipher.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global managed cyber security services market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of managed cyber security services market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the managed cyber security services market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the managed cyber security services market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

