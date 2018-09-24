Chinese Drum Brake Market Trends and Outlook 2018

In the Report “Chinese Drum Brake Market: By Direction of Motion (internal Expanding, External Constraining); By Brake Shoe Stress (Leading Trailing, Dual Two Trailing, Dual Two Leading); By Channel (OEM, Aftermarket); By Vehicle Type (Two Wheeler, Passenger Vehicle, LCV, HCV) – Forecast (2018-2023)”, published by IndustryARC, the market will be driven by heat dissipation factor of drum brake.

The demand for vehicles is increasing at a positive rate, globally. Improved standard of living coupled with greater buying power drives the growth of the automobile market. As the drum brakes are a key part of automobile, the market for them is estimated to grow at a significant rate in the coming years.

North China Dominates with Major Growth in the Chinese Drum Brake Market

China established top position in automotive production a few years back, and is likely to strengthen its position in the next few years. The Chinese automotive braking systems market has levelled off in the recent years, yet the market is foreseen to grow more than an average annual rate during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Selected Brake Shoe Stress Sources Analysis Done in the Full Report:

The Chinese Drum Brake Market, based on brake shoe is classified into three categories. Among all types, the leading is trailing shoes types drum brake. It is broadly used in the automotive industry. In this type, leading shoe brakes apply the better braking services and the trailing shoe brake receives the lower braking force. The brake performance ability to act efficiently while moving in both the directions is preferred over other types. Based on the vehicle type, the drum brake market for automotive can be segmented into three segments among which the commercial vehicle segment is expanding at a significant rate. Commercial vehicle segment is further divided into light commercial and heavy commercial vehicles. The drum brake market for automotive is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the increasing demand of drum disc brakes in society.

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors

In commercial driving vehicle ZF Friedrichshafen AG came up with a new drum brake axle. The technology, named as Planetary Steering Axle APL 90, has been specifically designed for all wheel drive trucks. This brake, specifically designed for demands of demand off-road use, completes this axle.

One of the latest trends that will gain grip in the automotive drum brake market is the rising trend of electric parking brake (EPB) for compact cars with drum brakes. This brake can be easily fit in the compact care; and hand brake is likely to get replaced in the coming years.

Key players of the Chinese Drum Brake Market

Key players operating in the Chinese Drum Brake Market for automotive include ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Aisin Seikei, Nissin Kogyo Inc. and others. Aisin Seikei serves in the segments of break Master Cylinder with brake assist, ABS modulator, brake kits and others. Nissin Kogyo Inc. is known for its product that performs brake operation by pushing the friction component (brake pad) against the inner surface of the drum, which rotates together with the rear tire.

The Chinese Drum Brake Market Report is Segmented as Below:

Chinese Drum Brake Market– By Brake Shoe Stress Leading Trailing Shoe Brake Dual Two Trailing Shoe Brake Dual Two Leading Shoe Brake

Chinese Drum Brake Market– By Direction of Motion Internal Expanding Brake External Constraint Brake

Chinese Drum Brake Market– By Channel OEM Aftermarket

Chinese Drum Brake Market– By Vehicle Type Two Wheelers Passenger Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Chinese Drum Brake Market by Geography (covers 10+ countries)

Chinese Drum Brake Entropy Market

Manufacturer Citied / Interviewed Bethel Automotive Safety Wanxiang Qianchao Co., Ltd. Ruili Group



