Financial Analytics Market: APAC to show impressive growth till 2023

North America will dominate the Financial Analytics Market in the forecast period. This is due to the high acceptance of financial analytics across multiple industries along with the growth of technology. Asia Pacific is expected to show a strong growth due to increasing awareness of financial analytics and favourable government initiatives. The growing demand for information storage and analysis increase due to the generation of information will drive the growth of analytical services in Asia Pacific.

Among the end users, the BFSI segment will have the largest share in the market due to the growing application of financial analytics in the banking and financial services. In the deployment type, the cloud segment will have the highest growth among the big, medium, small enterprises as they are increasingly adopting cloud based solutions in handling their large volume of confidential data. These solutions provide the enterprises with a greater control over the access to confidential information from distant places. The growing use of mobiles will also drive the growth of cloud based solutions.

Technological advancements and growing demand for cloud based services will elevate the demand for analytics tools.

Increased focus on data analysis will propel the demand for analytics platform in the coming years.

Growth in data intensity and the awareness related to financial analytics usage will boost the growth of the Financial Analytics Market.

Key Players of the Financial Analytics Market:

The key players of the Financial Analytics Market include International Business Machines Corporation(IBM), Microstrategy, and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited. IBM helps in optimizing the digital finance strategy and operations and enterprise performance management. Microstrategy improves the finance operations and even the service quality for employees and customers. Deloitte has announced the arrival of Solution Print which that provides companies with process models to create a cloud based enterprise management solution.

Growing application of cloud analytics will drive the growth of the Financial Analytics Market in the forecast period.

1. Data integration

2. DBMS

3. OLAP & Visualization Tools

4. Reporting & Analysis

5. Analytical Solutions

6. Consulting & Support

7. Others

1. Assets And Liability Management

2. Payables Management

3. Budgetary Control Management

4. Profitability Management

5. Receivables Management

6. GRC Management

1. On-Premise

2. Cloud

1. BFSI

2. Healthcare

3. Consumer Goods & Retail

4. Government

5. Transportation and Logistics

6. Manufacturing

7. Telecommunication

8. Energy and Utilities

9. Others

1. SAP A.G.

2. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

3. Oracle Corporation

4. TIBCO Software Inc.

5. MicroStrategy Inc.

6. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

7. Hitachi Consulting Corporation

8. Information Builders

9. Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

10. Microsoft Corporation

More than 10 companies are profiled in this report

H. Appendix: Abbreviations, Sources, Research Methodology, Bibliography, Compilation of Experts, Disclaimer.

