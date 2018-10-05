Global Cadmium Selenide Market An Insight On The Important Factors And Trends Influencing The Market

Cadmium selenide is the most popular group of II and IV semiconductor. Cadmium selenide is an n-type semiconductor which is transparent in infra-red light. However, it is also used for p-type doping of nitrogen. CdSe, a composite of nanocrystal, is a highly attractive material owing to its optical, luminescence, di-electric, and other properties which can be used in a wide range of applications such as solar cells and light-emitting diodes. Thus, the nanoparticles of CdSe can be engineered to have a variety of band gaps throughout the visible range, corresponding to the major part of the energy that is generated from the solar spectrum. Cadmium selenide is toxic in nature and requires medical attention if swallowed or if it comes in contact with eyes or skin. However, its harmful biological effect can be overcome by coating CdSe with zinc sulfide.

The market of cadmium selenide is driven by the rise in demand of display devices and energy-efficient devices from developing countries. Increase in the use of display devices and miniature size of cadmium selenide have contributed to its high demand globally. Cadmium selenide is in high demand in the renewable energy market due to its efficiency in converting solar energy into power, which is crucial owing to the depleting natural resources. Demand for cadmium selenide is projected to increase significantly during the forecast period due to the wide range of applications in which it is employed. However, low adoption rate of technology and utilization of heavy metals as raw materials are anticipated to restrain the growth of the cadmium selenide market. High cost of technology is another key factor hampering the growth of the cadmium selenide market. Furthermore, low price of competing technologies is estimated to hinder the market.

On the basis of application, the cadmium selenide industry can be segmented into various applications such as biological imaging, optoelectronics, quantum optics, security & surveillance, and renewable energy. In terms of revenue, biological imaging is a highly promising segment and is expected to contribute to the growth of the cadmium selenide market. Moreover, the optoelectronics application segment is projected to grow significantly in the forecast period owing to its increase in application in laser diodes, nanosensing, and thin-film transistors. Renewable energy application is the next rapidly growing application segment in the cadmium selenide market.

Based on type, the cadmium selenide market can be classified into single crystal and multi crystal. These types of cadmium selenide are increasingly being used for colloidal synthesis, fabrication, viral assembly, and bulk manufacturing. Additionally, the properties of single crystal such as electrical resistivity, dielectric constant, and band gap are expected to be the key contributors to the growth of the cadmium selenide market in the semi-conductor industry.

In terms of geography, the cadmium selenide market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America presently has the dominant revenue share of the market due to early adoption of cadmium selenide products in the region. Europe is a prominent consumer of cadmium selenide in the global market. However, Asia Pacific is projected to be exhibit the highest growth rate, followed by North America and Europe.

Key players operating in the cadmium selenide market includes American Elements, Plasmaterials, Eksma Optics, Europe, Strem Chemical, and Leshan Kaiya Photoelectric Technology.