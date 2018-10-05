Godrej Sector 85 – Pre Launch Project in Gurgaon

Godrej Sector 85 is a whole new venture offering world-class apartments with amazing amenities. Being developed by an eminent real estate developer, Godrej Properties, the project truly maintains the legacy of innovation and excellence. The project is positioned well in Sector 85, Gurgaon. These apartments are well designed with cutting-edge specifications to satisfy your taste buds of residents. It has world-class façade with world-class grandeur and it truly welcomes the residents.

It has a lot of world-class facilities and features imparted in 8 high-rise towers with 12 to 14 storeys. It has 9 acres of wide and expansive premise which is full of elegant and lush green grooves. In addition, this project has lush green features with LEED and solar lighting and it is truly energy efficient. You can definitely be fascinated with seamless connectivity of public amenities and roads as it is positioned in the supreme address.

Key Amenities

• Intercom facility

• Valet parking and concierge service

• Astro-turf play area

• Retail market

• Poolside bar

• Native gardening

• Community center and clubhouse

• Barbeque features nostalgic charm

• Gymnasium equipped with synergy strength equipments

• Olympic size swimming pool

• Mini theater

• Cardio theatre in fitness center

• Additional guest rooms

• 4-tier security

• Yoga plaza

• Gaming arcade

• Badminton, basketball and squash court

Key Specifications

• Birch flooring in bedrooms

• Imported marble flooring

• Hardwood coffered ceiling

• Glass windows from floor to ceiling

• Stylish faucets as well as sanitary fitting

• Wooden entrance door with mortise lock

• French toilet curtains

• Cornices finishing in modular kitchen

• Oil paint and cornices on the walls

• Amalgamation of color scheme

• U-shaped kitchen with Italian dining

Green Features

• LEED silver standards

• Solar energy used for backup

• Sewage treatment and recycling plant

• LEED across the premises

• Elongated groove trees

Location Advantages

• Located closely to Pataudi Road

• 30 minutes off from Hero Honda Chowk and Rajiv Chowk

• Located few minutes from upcoming bus stand and metro station and IGI airport

• Nearest schools – Guru Dronacharya Senior Secondary School, DPS Sector 86

• DU Campus and NCR in few minutes distance

• 30 minutes away from Dwarka Expressway

The project is located in a landmark with host of amenities to enjoy the premium living. It has clubhouse and poolside bar open always at your service. It has concierge service at the doorstep so you can stay away from the stress of arrangement. It has gaming arcade, Astro Turf play area, and small parks with flowers for enjoyment of kids and teens. They can also have fun in advanced sports courts. It has well-resourced gym for all the residents. It also has ultra-modern yoga plaza and fitness center for being healthy. You can also buy daily essentials and groceries from retail market on ground floor. In addition, these apartments are designed well with coveted and well-desired architecture and are outfitted with beautiful décor.

