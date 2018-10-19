3D NAND Memory Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Applications, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

Market Scenario:

3D NAND Memory Market is type of flash memory and non-volatile with various application. It is a three-dimensional arrangement of an array on a silicon substrate. This memory came into existence in the year 2013 by Samsung. Currently this memory plays very vital role in consumer electronics product and has been valued at US high billion. This market is expected to reach US high billion by the end of forecasted period with the CAGR of high during the forecasted period.

Key players:

Samsung (South Korea),

Toshiba (Japan),

SanDisk (U.S.),

Micron (U.S.),

Intel (U.S.),

SK Hynix (South Korea),

Apple Inc. (U.S.),

Intel Corp. (U.S.).

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type: Single-level cell (SLC), Multi-level cell (MLC) and Triple-level cell (TLC).

Segmentation by Application: Consumer Electronics, Mass Storage, Industrial, Aerospace & Defence, Telecommunication among others.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is dominating the market of 3D NAND Memory. Currently Asia-Pacific is responsible for high of market share and has been valued at US high billion. The main reason behind this is the increase in the demand for consumer electronic products in this region. India, China and Japan are some major countries dominating this market in Asia-Pacific region. North America holds high of market share and has been valued at US high billion. Europe stands as third biggest market accounting for high of market share.

Industry News:

In July 2016, Toshiba is planning to start manufacturing world’s first 64 layer 3D flash memory chips by the end of year 2016

In May 2016, Micron announced the new product launch of two 3D NAND solid state drives.

In May 2014, Samsung announced the production of Industry’s first 32 Layer 3D NAND memory.

The reports also covers brief analysis of Geographical Region includes:

Americas

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

U.K

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia– Pacific

Asia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia

Pacific

The Middle East & Africa:

The report for Global 3D NAND Memory Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Study Objective of 3D NAND Memory Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global 3D NAND Memory Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the 3D NAND Memory Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, by application and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global 3D NAND Memory Market

