Advanced Ceramics Market is Projected to Show Strong Growth in Future: Analysis, by Top Manufacturers; CoorsTek, Ortech Incorporated, 3M Company, Elan Technology, and DuPont

AnalystView Market Insights recently introduced Global Advanced Ceramics Market study to its report store. The global advanced ceramics market is expected to grow at growth rate of 12.6% to reach USD 128.9 billion by 2025.

This study focuses on the market status, growth projection, key players’ revenue share, drivers, restraints and opportunities with respect to the global advanced ceramics market. This published report studies global market in terms of different products, materials, applications and end-use industries. Also, geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa and Latin America are studied in detail.

Advanced ceramics comprise of aluminum nitride, alumina, silicon nitride, and zirconia-based materials. All these materials are highly purified and refined powders, produced synthetically using chemical reactions and high temperature. These products are used almost in every application covering from automotive, energy & environment, mechanical engineering, electronics and various others. Increasing use of this material as a substitute for plastic and metal coupled with growing demand in electronic and healthcare sectors is expected to drive the industry growth significantly. Furthermore, cost reduction by using this chemical in high-temperature levels boost its further usage. However, strict regulations hamper the industry growth during the future period.

Key Takeaways

• The monolithic ceramic segment accounted for the highest share in 2016 due to its wide application area into electrical, electronics, and automotive industries

• Alumina or aluminium oxide recorded USD 19.23 billion in 2017 and is predicted to grow with the significant growth rate during the future period

• Among the different applications of advanced ceramics, electronic devices captured the highest revenue and are likely to dominate the market over the foreseeable future

• Key players such as CoorsTek, Ortech Incorporated, 3M Company, Elan Technology, and DuPont are profiled extensively

The global advanced ceramics market is segmented on the basis of:

MARKET, BY PRODUCT

Ceramic coatings

Monolithic

Ceramic matrix composites

MARKET, BY MATERIALS

– Titanate

– Ferrite

– Zirconate

– Alumina

– Others

MARKET, BY APPLICATION

– Electronic devices

– Engine parts

– Catalyst Supports

– Filters

– Electrical equipment

– Others

MARKET, BY END USE

– Automotive

– Electrical & Electronics

– Medical

– Environmental

– Others

Regional context: Advanced Ceramics size and trends in

– North America (U.S. and Canada)

– Europe (France and Germany)

– Asia Pacific (India and China)

– Middle East and Africa

– Latin America

– Rest of the World

The following key players are profiled in this study:

– CoorsTek

– Ortech Incorporated

– 3M Company

– Elan Technology

– DuPont

– Well-designed strategic framework design for these key players will help to understand the market movement including regional expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and new product developments

– Thorough SWOT i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat for individual company profiling is analyzed in order to present a detailed market opportunity assessment.

Key benefits of the report:

• The report presents a macro and micro-level outlook regarding the industry. Thus, it becomes easy for our clients to perceive the business landscape and take a glimpse of their own standing in it.

• A thorough analysis of relevant statistical data to estimate the market paradigms

• Exceptional understanding of region and country-specific markets. The report will answer some of the toughest questions regarding the market shares, sizes, forecasts segmentations, and growth specific to the countries.

• Well-designed strategic framework analyzes the market movements including regional expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and new product developments

Research Methodology:

– Preliminary Data Mining: Secondary Research, Paid Databases, Primary Research

– Data Synthesis & Analysis: Top-Down Approach, Bottom-Up Approach, Supply Side and Demand Side

– Market Formulation: Market Dynamics, Total Addressable Market and Machine Learning Technique

– Data Verification: Quality Assurance and Reach a Conclusion

