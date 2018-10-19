AI IN RETAIL BOUNDLESS OPPORTUNITIES

AI retail

Retail is among the industries experiencing an AI-driven revolution evoked by highly competitive environment, a global trend for switching to digital shopping, and a non-stop rush for providing more personalized services. The survey conducted by Sailthru among 200+ digital retailers showed that two-thirds of them are already using AI for marketing purposes. About 37% of them are using AI in search.

However, AI and ML can help you meet your goals across the entire journey – before, during, and after a purchase of products and services. The benefits can be tracked by the revenues of one of the biggest online retailers in the industry that readily uses AI and ML to facilitate online shopping for their customers – Amazon.