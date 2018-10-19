Cold Insulation Market Report 2018 – BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company

Cold insulation provides combination of materials, which are used to conserve the valuable energy by avoiding heat flow. Various material types used for cold insulation includes fiber glass, polystyrene foam, polyurethane foam, and phenolic foam, among others. Cold insulation usage has increased in the recent years, due to its capability to guard the environment from greenhouse gases & raise the effectiveness of these system where it is fitted. Increase in its demand in oil & gas industries, and growing environmental awareness is expected to drive the growth of the cold insulation market over the forecasted period.
Growing oil & gas industries, growing environmental awareness, mounting demand for cryogenic insulation materials, and high demand for air conditioning and refrigeration devices are the factors driving the growth of the cold insulation market. However, unstable raw material prices may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, evolution of bio-based insulation material might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted year.
The global cold insulation market is segmented on the basis of type of material, application, and geography. The market is segmented by type of material as fiber glass, phenolic foam, polyurethane foam, polystyrene foam, and other type of materials. Further, the market is segmented by application as chemical, HVAC, oil and gas, refrigeration, and other applications.
Based on geography, global cold insulation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The key market players include BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Bayer Material Science, Evonik Industries, Armacell International S.A., Aspen Aerogels, Dongsung FineTec Co., Ltd., Kingspan Group PLC, and Certain Teed Corporation, among others.
The key takeaways from the report
The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Cold Insulation Market with respect to major segments such as type of material, and application
The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025
Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report
An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Cold Insulation Market has been included in the report
Profile of the key players in the Global Cold Insulation Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies
Scope of the Global Cold Insulation Market
Type of Material Segments
Fiber Glass
Polyurethane Foam
Phenolic Foam
Polystyrene Foam
Other Type of Materials
Application Segments
Chemical
HVAC
Oil and Gas
Refrigeration
Other Applications
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Russia
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
