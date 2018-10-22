High-Powered Precision Tile Cutters and Tile Saws Available from Amark Group

Amark Group supplies tile cutting equipment for a variety of tiling applications. The company’s tile cutters and saws wield both power and precision, ensuring an efficient cutting operation.

[SYDNEY, 22/10/18] – Amark Group, a tiling solution supplier, offers a comprehensive tiling catalogue that includes high-powered tile cutters and saws. These cutters and saws are part of Amark’s featured tiling tools and equipment, which also include architectural tile trims, diamond blades, sealants, among others.

Amark Tile Cutting Equipment—Strength and Accuracy

Amark Group Tile Cutters have high cutting, scoring and breaking power. The Sigma Kera-Cut specialises in larger materials such as laminated tiles, pressed tiles and glass sheets. It includes suction cups and non-slip rubber foundation on the cutting bar, ensuring stable and accurate cuts.

The Rodia Tile Cutters are convenient to use. They have a 2000kg breaking power, and they utilise one-hand breaking and scoring mechanisms.

The range of electrical tile saws are designed for heavy tile-cutting operations. The 250mm Rodia Tile Saw utilises a 3HP direct drive motor paired with a blade that can cut thickness of up to 50mm, making easy work of marble, granite and other hard tiles.

Replacements, Modifications and Upgrades

Amark Group has a selection of blades that are compatible with the company’s cutting equipment, which includes diamond blades, electroplated blades, grinding cup wheels and other specialised blades.

About Amark Group

Amark Group supplies a range of tiling tools, equipment and products for tile and stone industry needs in Australia. Amark Group is a reputable and customer-oriented company, assuring a high level of service to clients with their large inventory stock, expansive catalogue and professional team. Their products include architectural tile trims, bathroom accessories, diamond tools, hand tools, hole cutters, movement joints, sealers, tile cutters and tile spacers. They offer a quick and efficient delivery service where customers placing early orders can have their products despatched the same day. Amark Group is based in Silverwater, NSW.

For more information, visit their website at https://www.amarkgroup.com.au/.