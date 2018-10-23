Cold Chain Monitoring Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Analysis Forecast to 2022

Cold Chain Monitoring Industry 2018 Global Market research report provide detailed analysis of growth factors of the Cold Chain Monitoring industry as well as it gives analysis of market share, trends, size, Business Methodologies, Financial Overview, Growth Prospects and forecast till 2022. The Cold Chain Monitoring industry report has studied key Strategies in the market i.e Emerging and Manipulating factor which is useful to the Sales revenue and business Generation.

Market Highlights:

Cold chain monitoring is defined as the process of planning, implementing and controlling, effective flow and storage of perishable goods, from point of origin to the point of production, distribution and consumption in order to temperature-controlled supply chain (often called cold chain). It is a solution equipped with various sensors that can be used to transmit the data about the freshness of any frozen foods or pharmaceutical products. This system helps the logistic companies to monitor the condition of the product and take necessary actions so as to reduce losses. For monitoring activities, organizations deploy various components which includes hardware devices, software and services.

Cold chain monitoring also deals with transportation of products along a supply chain that must be maintained within a certain temperature range to uphold the integrity. This type of supply chain monitoring system are widely being used by chemical, food, and pharmaceutical industries for monitoring activities with the help of various hardware & software devices such as RFID devices, sensors, networking devices, telemetry & telematics. Cold chain monitoring across the end-to-end supply chain plays a vital role. The pharmaceuticals strong pipeline for personalised medicines and preserving fresh food in controlled temperatures are important across the supply chain.

Major Key Players

ORBCOMM (U.S.),

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands),

Berlinger & Co. AG (Switzerland),

Sensitech, Inc. (U.S.),

NEC Corp. (Japan),

Controlant EHF (Iceland),

Infratab Inc. (U.S.),

Monnit Corporation (U.S.),

Zest Labs, Inc. (U.S.),

Sensitech Inc. (U.S.)

are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

The global cold chain monitoring market is poised to reach a valuation of USD 7.15 Bn by the end of 2022, marking an above-average CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period (2017 to 2022).

Industry News

June 18, Blockchain Technology Improving Ethiopia’s Supply Chain.

Blockchain technology creates a portal which is accessible by the entire echo system. It is a tamperproof way to digitise trade workflow and track shipments. Exporting fresh produce has always been a tricky business and controlling temperatures during transit is a number one priority. Farmers can easily monitor their produce in real-time as well as business owners can see entire overview of the production line using a smartphone, tablet or computer.

May 18, Advantech to Exhibit Full-Scale Temperature Control and Monitoring Solutions.

Advantech states of classic temperature-monitoring limitations to meet the demands of businesses throughout the cold chain industry, with real-time monitoring technologies that not only help reduce spoilage but also increase profitability for stakeholders by mitigating loss. This will result in improving processes to ensure the safe and successful storage and transport of perishable goods including produce, dairy, meats, medicines and more.

Segmentation

The global cold chain monitoring market has been segmented on the basis of component, application, logistics, and region. By component, the market has been segmented into software, hardware, and services, with the hardware segment accounting for the most significant segment which is expected to surpass USD 3 Bn by 2022. The segment is led by the RFID devices sub-segment, which is extremely popular due its advanced temperature and humidity sensor technology, which allow real-time monitoring. Moreover, with the advent of the internet of things (IoT), food supply chains have been revolutionized as the technology is increasingly used in tracking freshness of food and avoiding wastage.

By applications, the market has been segmented into food & beverages (FnB), chemicals, and pharmaceuticals & healthcare. Of these, the food & beverages segment dominates the total market due to a visible emergence of consumer preferences for healthy and fresh products over processed food products, which is prompting cold chain providers to adopt new strategies in the FnB sector.

By logistics, the market has been segmented into warehousing and transportation, with the warehousing segment set to grow at a steady CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the increase in demand for refrigerated warehouses. Additionally, to meet the growing pharmaceutical and FnB needs, organizations are increasing their transportation fleets, leading to an overall increase in the logistics segment.

Regional Analysis

North America, with its inclusion of the U.S, accounts for the most significant share of the global cold chain monitoring market. In 2017, North America possessed over a third of total market share and is expected to retain its position over the assessment period. The market in this region is driven by factors such as an increasing preference for fresh produce, sustainable investments in cold chain solutions and a growing demand for cold storage in the pharmaceutical sector. The pharmaceutical sector in the U.S has gained global significance over the years due to the development of a variety of drugs in the country, many of these drugs require temperature controlled storage making this application a quickly growing one which is motivating further market growth.

Meanwhile, the accelerated economic growth and the growth of cold chain monitoring in the Asia Pacific have triggered a strong demand for current cold storage technologies and transportation. The region has been recognized as the fastest growing region in the global cold chain monitoring market due to the expansion of the manufacturing sector. The region features emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan which are rapidly urbanizing and have high disposable incomes. These countries account for the most significant contributors to market growth and are witnessing a growing demand for fresh products as well as a strong demand for current pharmaceutical drugs, many of which require refrigerated storage.

