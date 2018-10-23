Shift it all with just a single missed call on your number

Missed call alert service comes with an 1800-toll free number or virtual mobile numbers. This allows businessmen’s to attract more lead from consumers without being charged. This is just like a toll-free number. It helps several people to contact the company without paying any cost. The customers will just have to give a single ring to the missed call number that is published on the website or printed ad.

It also includes auto-replies via SMS so that the receiver will know that you have received their missed call. Companies can further assist people regarding their queries and concerns.

A case study of packers and movers company will help to understand the use of missed call service in today’s world.

The Royal packers and movers are the best in India, the company was established in 2000 and they have now 12 branches across India and one head office in Mahakali Caves, Mumbai. They helped thousands of people to shift from one place to a new place. They also assist businesses to relocate. This includes delivering items through airlines, road transportations, and waterways. Over the last few years, the company is facing new challenges.

They want to connect with their all 12 branches and want a real-time database of clients. So, their available team members would call back to connect more people. There were a lot of missed calls on the numbers, not a call logs as there were 12 different contact numbers. The company is missing out their callers, for them, it is hard to track their callers. People are busy in their lives they don’t have enough time to wait while you’re on call.

The establishment of various missed call service provider India helped them to overcome from these challenges. A missed call helped several people to call the ‘Royal Packers and movers’’ for free. They just have to give a missed call on the given virtual or toll-free numbers from where they were shifting. The missed call has been shown up in the interface and the team was able to revert back as soon as possible. There is no wait time when the person needs to contact the company. The Packers and movers were able to call each and every concerned person without any hassle and customers are totally satisfied with their services.