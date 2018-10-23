Sweeteners Market: Regional Analysis and Business Opportunity and Global Demand by Forecast 2018 to 2023

Sweeteners Market Overview:

Sweeteners are food additives used as sugar substitutes. They are low in calorie or calorie free for which they have gained traction among the health conscious population. They are also used to improve the palatability and shelf life of food products. Some sweeteners are naturally produced and termed as natural sweeteners including stevia, xylitol, erythritol and others. Sweeteners which are not produced naturally but synthetically are known as artificial sweeteners which include aspartame, sucralose, neotame, acesulfame K, glutamate and others. Sweeteners are used in various industries such as bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, beverages, and others.

Increasing demand for low calorie products have influenced the manufacturers to substitute sugar by sweeteners in their product line. Industry growth of bakery and confectionery followed by beverages will boost the growth of global sweeteners market.

Rising problem of obesity and diabetes among the growing population is driving the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing health concerns among the consumers and their inclination towards low calorie products is influencing the growth of sweeteners market. Additionally, technological advancements followed by new product developments will surge the growth of sweeteners market. However, side effects associated with the artificial sweeteners may hamper the growth of sweeteners market. Nevertheless, all these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 4.9% of sweeteners market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global Sweeteners market are Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Kerry Group PLC (Ireland), Cargill Incorporated (U.S.), DuPont Nutrition & Health (Denmark), Tate & Lyle plc (U.K), AJINOMOTO (Japan), CELANESE CORPORATION (U.S.)

Key Findings:

Aspartame is gaining high traction in diet soft drinks

China is the largest producer of high intensity sweeteners followed by Indonesia, the U.S., and Western Europe

Segments:

On the basis of type, global sweeteners market is segmented into natural and artificial sweeteners. Natural sweeteners are further sub segmented into stevia, xylitol, erythritol and others. Among all, stevia is dominating the market and is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period. Artificial sweeteners are further sub segmented into aspartame, sucralose, neotame, acesulfame K, glutamate and others. Among all, aspartame is dominating the market. However, sucralose is expected to surge the market growth in coming years.

Based on the application, global sweeteners market is segmented into bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, beverages, and others. Among all, bakery and confectionery segment is dominating the market. However, beverage segment is expected to propel in the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The global sweeteners market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the market followed by Europe. In North America, increasing health conscious population is driving the growth of sweeteners market. U.S. is the major contributor of sweeteners market in North America.

High growth of beverage market in Europe is influencing the growth of sweeteners market in this region. U.K, Germany, France and the Netherlands are majorly contributing in the growth of sweeteners market in Europe. Asia Pacific is witnessed to be the fastest growing region for sweeteners market in which China is the major producer of sweeteners followed by India. Growing application of sweeteners in wide range of industries will boost the growth of sweeteners market in the rest of the world.

