Future Electronics Offers LifeWorks Daily Health Habits Seminar

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) November 6, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently offered a LifeWorks seminar entitled “Daily Health Habits” at their Montreal headquarters.

The seminar was part of Future’s wellness program, and was open to all employees of Future Electronics and Future Lighting Solutions.

The seminar focused on identifying 10 healthy habits employees can incorporate into their lives each day, understanding how small changes to daily habits can impact their overall health and well-being. Participants also learned how to incorporate changes gradually and build them into their routine, and how to set goals and develop an action plan to maintain healthy habits.

LifeWorks is Future’s employee assistance provider. It offers Future employees and their immediate families 24/7 access to confidential support and resources to help manage virtually any personal or professional issue, so they can lead a healthier, happier, more productive life. For more information about LifeWorks and Future’s wellness program, click here https://futureelectronics.lifeworks.com.

