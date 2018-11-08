Enterprise Infrastructure Market forecast to 2025 examined in new market research report: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 8, 2018: Enterprise technology, information, and infrastructure refers to the concept of information technology (IT) resources and data that are shared across an enterprise infrastructure software is a type of enterprise software or program specifically designed to help business organizations perform basic tasks such as workforce support, business transactions and internal services and processes.
In 2017, the global Enterprise Infrastructure market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Enterprise Infrastructure status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Infrastructure development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Alcatel-Lucent
- Avaya
- Cisco Systems
- Ericsson
- Genband
- IBM
- Microsoft
- NEC
- Mitel
- Unify
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Public
- Private & Hybrid
Market segment by Application, split into
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
- Consumer Goods and Retail
- Education
- Government and Public Sector
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Manufacturing
- Media and Entertainment
- Telecommunication and Ites
- Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
