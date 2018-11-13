3D Mine Visualizers To Identify Difficult Terrains And Enhance Productivity!

Mining companies are using 3D mine visualizers to obtain a real-time digital model of a mine. A 3D mine visualizer generates a three-dimensional model of the mine layout and transfers it directly to the operator. With a web-based interface, information about the model is available with any connected device. It offers full record and playback capabilities in 3D thus allowing operators to review and analyze historical data in order to improve productivity and identify best practices. 3D mine visualizers significantly enhance the productivity of large mining environments. It is a valuable tool in operations planning, analyzing problematic areas and tracking mine development over time. Companies such as Sandvik and Komatsu are offering 3D visualizer systems.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE GLOBAL LIGNITE MINING MARKET AT $108 BILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for a little less than three-fourth of the global market share.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, mining companies are using autonomous mining vehicles and mobile equipment management systems with capabilities for fleet tracking, proximity detection, and remote machine operation to enhance productivity. Autonomous machines have better fuel efficiency, productivity, vehicle durability, and overall machine performance than manually operated machines. For instance, for improved safety in underground mining operations, Caterpillar has developed semi-autonomous LHDs at Newmont mine in Nevada. Caterpillar has a fully autonomous fleet of mining trucks operating at two mines in Western Australia. Autonomous trucks operation in mines operated by Rio Tinto increased productivity by 12% and reduced load and haul costs by 13%.

Lignite is the lowest quality coal with low carbon content of 25-35%, moisture content of 20-40%, and heating value of 4000 to 8300 BTU per pound. Lignite is typically used in pulverized coal or cyclone-fired electric production power plants.

