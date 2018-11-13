U.S. Lawns Ensures Commercial Grounds Remain Safe throughout Winter

Commercial establishments anywhere in the US can enjoy safe and profitable operations with U.S. Lawns. The company provides expert snow and ice management services and helps clients prepare for winter early.

[ORLANDO, 11/13/2018] – U.S. Lawns provides hassle-free and professional snow and ice management services during the winter season. Its expert employees brave the snow, ice, and sleet to ensure clients can continue their business operations without endangering their employees, customers, or tenants.

Preemptive Action to Ensure Optimal Safety in Winter

U.S. Lawns starts preparing for the winter season as early as June or July. It works closely with clients to craft a comprehensive winter weather plan. The company conducts a site inspection of the property well before winter to determine the priority areas and plot where to put the snow for sufficient drainage once it melts. It also makes sure to identify the locations of trees, bushes, and hardscapes so that its service crews can avoid damaging it when snow covers the entire property.

Moreover, the company makes sure to clarify with the client when they would like the company to start performing winter management services. Its efficient crew promptly clears the snow from the clients’ properties when it starts to snow, regardless of the time or day of the week.

An Extensive Repertoire of Snow and Ice Management Services

U.S. Lawns offers a broad range of snow and ice management services, including:

• 24/7 emergency snow and ice maintenance services

• Plowing and shoveling of snow from driveways and sidewalks

• Pre-treatment of surfaces, such as parking lots, driveways, and outdoor stairs, so they don’t become icy and slippery

• Daily weather monitoring using real-time storm activity technology for proactive snow and ice management

About U.S. Lawns

U.S. Lawns has more than three decades of experience providing professional lawn care services for commercial clients, such as apartment complexes, healthcare facilities, and municipal properties. The company has at least 250 franchise locations across nearly all 50 US states and plans to expand its operations further. Its services include landscape maintenance and improvement, hardscapes, irrigation, and tree care.

For more information or any inquiries, visit https://uslawns.com.