Location Analytics Market forecast to 2025 examined in new market research report: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 15, 2018: This report focuses on the global Location Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Location Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.
Location analytics is the process or the ability to gain insight from the location or geographic component of business data.
The industry is a high-technology and high-profit industry, the research team maintain a very optimistic attitude. It is suggested that the new enterprises to enter the field.
We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
In 2017, the global Location Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
- IBM Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- HP Enterprise Company
- Google Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding
- Data Integration and Extract, Transform, and Load
- Reporting and Visualization
- Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analysis
- Others
Market segment by Application, split into
- Risk Management
- Emergency Response Management
- Customer Experience Management
- Remote Monitoring
- Supply Chain Planning and Optimization
- Sales and Marketing Optimization
- Predictive Assets Management
- Inventory Management
- Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
